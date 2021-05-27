newsbreak-logo
We might blow past the Paris Agreement's warming threshold before 2025

By AJ Dellinger
Mic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe just got the weather report for the next five years, and it is going to be a scorcher. According to a new forecast published by the World Meteorological Organization, there is a 90% chance that we set a new record for hottest year ever by the end of 2025. There is also a 40% chance that we temporarily reach a global temperature that is 1.5 degrees Celsius hotter than pre-industrial levels — which is the mark that we are trying to avoid in order to stave off the worst effects of climate change.

EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

The climate is moving to greater and greater extremes — acting now can reduce risks

The physical risks of climate change are not just looming in the future but have already become very evident today. Projections of rising global temperatures in a just-released World Meteorological Organization report, along with observations from recent years, underscore that the climate system is not static but moving to greater and greater extremes. The 10 warmest years recorded with thermometers since records began in 1880 (140 years ago) all occur within the last 16 years. These changing global warming statistics patterns are reflected at the regional level, as evidenced by the total domination of dark red “record warm” pixels over dark blue “record cold” pixels (none) in NOAA’s regional temperature map for 2020.