We might blow past the Paris Agreement's warming threshold before 2025

We just got the weather report for the next five years, and it is going to be a scorcher. According to a new forecast published by the World Meteorological Organization, there is a 90% chance that we set a new record for hottest year ever by the end of 2025. There is also a 40% chance that we temporarily reach a global temperature that is 1.5 degrees Celsius hotter than pre-industrial levels — which is the mark that we are trying to avoid in order to stave off the worst effects of climate change.