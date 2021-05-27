newsbreak-logo
Jacksonville Jaguars vice president out after three months

Jacksonville Jaguars senior vice president of operations and strategy Karim Kassam is out after only three months on the job, ESPN reported Thursday.

Kassam was hired Feb. 19 and reported into Chief Football Strategy Officer Tony Khan, son of Jaguars owner Shad Khan. Kassam’s role was to oversee the team’s football technology and analytics departments in addition to salary cap administration.

No reason was given for the sudden departure, per the report.

Kassam is the second February hire to have left the team.

Chris Doyle resigned as the team’s director of sports performance a day after the team announced his hire in mid-February.

Doyle came under fire for his tenure at Iowa, where he served as the Hawkeyes’ director of strength and conditioning from 1999 until last summer. Doyle and the school parted ways after several former Hawkeyes went public with the way they were mistreated during their time in Iowa City.

Several Black players alleged that Doyle and other coaches used racist language toward them, while a former offensive lineman, who is white, said Doyle and other coaches made fun of his learning disability.

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

