Naomi Osaka’s press conference boycott sets a dangerous precedent but journalists have a responsibility too
There’s a quote attributed to George Orwell that says journalism is printing what someone else doesn’t want printed; all else is merely public relations. And that is all we will hear from Naomi Osaka throughout the French Open: PR. Make no mistake, her decision to snub press conferences will have very few repercussions in the world at large – it is not as if she is a UN envoy in Gaza – we will only be denied her thoughts on how well or otherwise she hits a ball over a net. But it does set an unwelcome precedent.inews.co.uk