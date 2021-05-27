Naomi Osaka’s press conference boycott sets a dangerous precedent but journalists have a responsibility too

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka raised concern about the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Of course I would say I want the Olympics to happen, because I'm an athlete and that's sort of what I've been waiting for my entire life," she said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "But I think that there's so much important stuff going on, and especially the past year. I think a lot of unexpected things have happened and if it's putting people at risk, and if it's making people very uncomfortable, then it definitely should be a discussion, which I think it is as of right now."