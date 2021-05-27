newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Naomi Osaka’s press conference boycott sets a dangerous precedent but journalists have a responsibility too

By Matt Butler
inews.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a quote attributed to George Orwell that says journalism is printing what someone else doesn’t want printed; all else is merely public relations. And that is all we will hear from Naomi Osaka throughout the French Open: PR. Make no mistake, her decision to snub press conferences will have very few repercussions in the world at large – it is not as if she is a UN envoy in Gaza – we will only be denied her thoughts on how well or otherwise she hits a ball over a net. But it does set an unwelcome precedent.

inews.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
George Orwell
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precedent#Un#Journalists#Press Conferences#Media Relations#Public Media#Public Relations#Un#Instagram#Gaza#Writers#Racial Prejudice#French Open#Pertinent Questions#Banality#Social Issues#Subjects#Thoughts#Hits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Tennis
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennisgivemesport.com

Ashleigh Barty won’t join Naomi Osaka in press boycott and says talking to media is “part of the job”

World number one Ashleigh Barty is the latest star to announce she will not join in with a press boycott at this year’s French Open, following comments made by Naomi Osaka. Four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka has sent shockwaves across the tennis community after revealing that she’ll refuse to take part in any media activity throughout the tournament, irrespective of any fines imposed.
Tennislastwordonsports.com

WTA Rome Day 3 Predictions Including Naomi Osaka vs Jessica Pegula

Action has started to heat up on the WTA side in Rome with second-round matches underway. Four Americans take the court in the matches below, all trying to break the historic trend of subpar play on the surface. Rome is always one of the best tournaments on the calendar, and as always, we offer predictions for every match of the tournament.
TennisPosted by
Black Enterprise

Naomi Osaka Refusing Post-Game Interviews At French Open To Protect Her Mental Health

Naomi Osaka is playing the game of tennis. Sis isn’t playing when it comes to her mental health. The 4x Grand Slam title holder is gearing up to compete in the French Open and is already setting her boundaries when it comes to press interviews. On Wednesday, the tennis champion took to Twitter to announce that she won’t be speaking with any media during the Roland-Garros tournament to preserve her mental health, Huff Post reports.
NFLNew York Post

Why Naomi Osaka refuses to do press at the French Open

Naomi Osaka has said that she will not be participating in any news conferences during the French Open in order to protect her mental health. The tennis star posted the news on social media saying, “I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one.”
TennisPosted by
The Associated Press

Naomi Osaka conflicted over holding the Tokyo Olympics

ROME (AP) — Naomi Osaka is conflicted over whether the Tokyo Olympics should be held amid the coronavirus pandemic. The second-ranked tennis player, who represents Japan, was asked about the games at the Italian Open on Sunday. “Of course I would say I want the Olympics to happen, because I’m...
TennisPosted by
Fox News

Naomi Osaka's French Open press boycott not meshing with fellow tennis stars

Naomi Osaka’s decision to boycott press events during the French Open didn’t exactly jive with her fellow tennis superstars, including No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty. Osaka said earlier in the week she would be avoiding the media, citing the strain it causes her mental health. She said she knows she would be fined for skipping out on the press events but hoped the fines would go to a "mental health charity."
TennisBleacher Report

Naomi Osaka Questions If 2021 Tokyo Olympics Should Happen If People Are at Risk

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka raised concern about the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Of course I would say I want the Olympics to happen, because I'm an athlete and that's sort of what I've been waiting for my entire life," she said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "But I think that there's so much important stuff going on, and especially the past year. I think a lot of unexpected things have happened and if it's putting people at risk, and if it's making people very uncomfortable, then it definitely should be a discussion, which I think it is as of right now."
Tennisphillytrib.com

Did You Know: National Tennis Month (Facts about Naomi Osaka)

-She’s been a professional tennis player since 2013. -Osaka became the world’s No. 1 ranked player in women’s tennis following her Grand Slam wins at the 2018 U.S. Open and the 2019 Australian Open. -She used her platform at the 2020 US Open to draw attention to the BLM (Black...
TennisTelegraph

Naomi Osaka 'not really sure' Tokyo Olympics should go ahead

The Tokyo Olympics suffered an unexpected blow on Monday when Naomi Osaka – the Japanese tennis champion who could emerge as the face of these Games – admitted that she was “not really sure” whether they should go ahead. After recent polls had suggested that 60 per cent of Japan’s...
TennisPosted by
The Hill

Naomi Osaka cites mental health in skipping French Open press room

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka says that in an effort to protect her mental health, she won't be speaking to the media at this year's French Open, risking substantial fines. Osaka, the current world No. 2, said on her Instagram Wednesday that seeing other players have mental breakdowns in the press room after losses led to her decision, adding she doesn’t believe in "kicking a person while they are down."
Tennisgivemesport.com

Daily Digest: Jessica Pegula knocks Naomi Osaka out of Italian Open

In today's news: Naomi Osaka is sent home from the Italian Open at the hands of Jessica Pegula, Casey Stoney announces shock resignation from Manchester United and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix wins silver in European Diving Championships. Jessica Pegula snubs Naomi Osaka. In perhaps one of the biggest results of her career,...
Worldchatsports.com

Vaccinated Naomi Osaka not sure how smart it is to hold Tokyo Olympics amid COVID-19 pandemic

Naomi Osaka has been wondering whether it is smart to go ahead with the Tokyo Olympics because of the rising COVID-19 numbers in the Japanese capital. Talking to the press at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, the world No.2 Osaka pointed out that she’s been vaccinated and is obviously looking forward to her Olympic debut, but is not sure whether it is appropriate to stage the event amid the pandemic.