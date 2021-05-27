newsbreak-logo
Trae Young Spit On By NY Knicks Fan, Team Bans Idiot Indefinitely, Cops Involved

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article11:29 AM PT -- Young will NOT be pressing charges over the incident ... his agent told ESPN, "We appreciate the Garden's response to the incident and Trae's focus remains on his teammates and Game 3." The NY Knicks have determined an idiot fan SPIT on Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae...

www.tmz.com
