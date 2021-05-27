Lurking in the Shadows WoW: How to Complete the Quest

With a new season of Destiny 2 on our hands (Season of the Splicer), that means we’ve got a new Iron Banner quest to complete and unlock new gear. At the time of writing this, these quest steps were found on light.gg, so there may be a bit of a difference in game (like if Bungie decides to randomly revert the retroactivity of certain steps without warning.) The quest involves six different steps – or five if you don’t count returning to Lord Saladin, but since light.gg counts it, we’re counting it. So, how do you complete the Iron-Handed Diplomacy quest for Iron Banner in Season of the Splicer? Well, there’s quite a few steps that require kills with specific weapons that I’m sure a few people won’t be too happy about, but it does make sense as the new Iron Banner weapons reflect these quest step requirements.