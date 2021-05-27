Shuffle’N’Swing puts rare Garage back in circulation

Crows think they are in charge of everything. They fly were they want; they rarely back down, and they carry a grudge. Last year in May I started a drive-way repair program at our home. The plan was to touch-up and then resurface the asphalt driveway that nearly encircles our home. I cleaned out the area under the three-car carport including an old washtub my wife Peg used as a holder of potting soil for her plants. There was no soil left, but there were numerous screens, tiles, etc. filling the tub. I pulled the tub out and across the drive-way and left in on the grass until I was through with the project is September. Now it is May and the tub is still there.