Shuffle’N’Swing puts rare Garage back in circulation

By Terry Matthew
5mag.net
 5 days ago

I’ve only recently found out about this label-slash-community and there’s nothing but shame coming from this side of the decks. Shuffle’n’Swing moderates a thriving Facebook community for “discussion, networking and general appreciation for all things UKG,” a mix series for their members (many of them new faces to me) and this unbelievable record label responsible for injecting some of the all-time Garage rarities back into circulation. These records are released in limited numbers (like everything else) but there never seem to be enough to go around (like almost nothing else): second hand copies of the reissues fetch pretty insane numbers on Discogs. Yet these aren’t simply collector’s editions: the curation involved shows the discernment of someone that knows the scene and its history rather than exploiting a hungry market.

5mag.net
