Wesdome poised to restart Quebec gold mine

By Staff Writer
resourceworld.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWesdome Gold Mines Ltd. [WDO-TSX] says it is planning to restart production at its 100%-owned Kiena Mine Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The move comes after the company released positive results from an independent NI 43-101-compliant pre-feasibility study (PFS) which is based on a reserve mine life of approximately seven years and indicated mineral resources as of October, 2020 (average grade 11.9 g/t gold).

