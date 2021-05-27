newsbreak-logo
Pandemic Puppies Will Have to Be Alone for the First Time

By Sarah Zhang
Cover picture for the articleBowen the goldendoodle is never home alone. When he first came home as a puppy, last June, his parents were working remotely because of the pandemic. If they try to leave their Boston apartment for even a few minutes now, he makes his unhappiness audible. “He’s whining and barking, and we just don’t want to upset the neighbors,” Jon Canario told me. So they don’t. Wherever they go, he goes. Wherever he can’t go, they don’t go. When Canario and his partner, Scott Greenspan, celebrated a recent birthday, they ordered takeout instead of dining at the restaurant. They ate in a park—with Bowen, of course.

