Pandemic Puppies Will Have to Be Alone for the First Time

My neighbors got a pandemic puppy, now a full-grown dog, that they leave in the backyard for long periods of time. The dog barks at anything that moves for hours on end or whimpers and whines to be let back inside. On a recent Monday, it had been outside and barking long enough to sound hoarse when I got home at 6 p.m. It continued to bark for another hour and a half before someone came to let it inside. I don't know what to do. It's so distressing to have to listen to and is driving me crazy. I don't know these people, and I rent my apartment.