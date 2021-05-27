Cancel
Premier League

Strong sense of farewell as Man Utd loanee Lingard salutes West Ham

By Samuel Bannister
TEAMtalk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesse Lingard has posted what might be a farewell message to West Ham after his loan spell from Manchester United came to an end. Lingard’s renaissance was one of the stories of the season in the Premier League. He barely got a look in at Old Trafford in the first half of the season but was revitalised after being loaned to West Ham in January. He went on to score nine goals and provide four assists from 16 appearances for the Hammers.

www.teamtalk.com
Declan Rice
Jesse Lingard
