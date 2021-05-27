newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

‘This is some next level dystopian sh*t’: Amazon rolls out kiosk for overwhelmed employees to use

By Mikael Thalen
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJ0Qe_0aDb6CcK00

Online retail giant Amazon unveiled a small booth designed to let overwhelmed warehouse employees “focus on their mental and emotional well-being.”

Known simply as the “ZenBooth,” the new apparatus, according to a video released by the company on Wednesday, is an “interactive kiosk where you can navigate through a library of mental health and mindful practices to recharge that internal battery.”

The ZenBooth is part of Amazon’s recently-announced WorkingWell Program, which aims to reduce workplace injuries by letting employees “recharge and reenergize” with a series of “physical and mental activities, wellness exercises, and healthy eating support.”

Footage of the ZenBooth shows a small fan, several small plants, and a computer reportedly filled with meditative videos.

Amazon has repeatedly come under fire for its working conditions, which has seen its drivers urinating in bottles and its warehouse workers facing a growing number of injuries.

Given Amazon’s notorious demands regarding its employees’ output, it remains unclear when and how often workers will actually be able to use the ZenBooth.

It also remains unclear whether the company actually plans to place ZenBooths in all of its warehouses or how many have been deployed so far.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amazon to inquire about the ZenBooth but did not receive a reply by press time.

With Amazon’s history of criticism regarding its employees, the ZenBooth caught the attention of people online.

“why not just improve working conditions?” one Twitter user wrote.

“Or you could pay your employees well, not treat them like garbage, and accept unionization,” another user added.

“This is some next level dystopian shit. Maybe just pay people more and let them have bathroom breaks,” one user chimed in.

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

131K+
Followers
4K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Online Retail#Mental Health#Kiosk#Amazon Video#Video Online#Online Video#Amazon News#Amazonnews#Workingwell Program#Zenbooths#The Daily Dot#Employees#Meditative Videos#Wellness Exercises#Company#Bathroom Breaks#Battery#Bottles#Healthy Eating Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Amazon
Related
BusinessPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Companies will do everything but pay you a living wage’: McDonald’s blasted for offering conditional ‘free iPhone’ to incentivize applicants

Sometimes the most simple tweets speak the loudest, and @EugeneGlukh’s tweet spoke volumes: “Companies will do everything but pay you a living wage.” The tweet was a quoted response, meant to blast McDonald’s for offering an apparent, conditional “free iPhone” to incentivize prospective applicants. https://twitter.com/EugeneGlukh/status/1396612016702377996. @brogawd_ made the original tweet,...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Something is broken in America’: People feel sorry for Amazon driver caught screaming from truck

A TikTok video trending on Reddit shows an Amazon driver screaming as he drives away in his truck, prompting one commenter to say, “Something is wrong in America.”. The video was initially posted to TikTok by Kristina Danielle Zagwyn (@kristinadaniellez) and later reposted to Reddit’s popular r/PublicFreakout page by u/prismacolorful. The caption on the TikTok video reads: “Tell me you had bad day without telling me you had a bad day #amazon #hopeheisok”
Businesshypebeast.com

Amazon Introduces Tiny ‘Zen’ Booths Where Employees Can Go When They’re Stressed

In an effort to ease employee stress at Amazon warehouses, the retail giant has introduced several new initiatives to create a healthier workplace. Amazon first launched its health and safety program called WorkingWell earlier this month, aimed at providing employees with “physical and mental activities, wellness exercises, and healthy eating support that are scientifically proven to help recharge and reenergize, and ultimately reduce the risk of injury.” It is part of the company’s more than $300 million USD investment into workplace safety projects in 2021 as it strives to become “Earth’s Safest Place to Work.“
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Social Media Savaged Amazon’s New “Dystopian”And “Black Mirror” Zen Booths

Amazon’s recent announcement was met with an unanticipated immediate blowback. The giant retailer shared the launch of “WorkingWell, a new comprehensive program providing employees with physical and mental activities, wellness exercises, and healthy eating support that are scientifically proven to help them recharge and reenergize.” The program is part of an initiative by the giant online shopping empire to invest over $300 million into safety projects in 2021 for it's workers.
BusinessEngadget

Amazon will install small 'ZenBooth' meditation kiosks in its warehouses

In what may go down as a defining 2021 moment, Amazon has unveiled kiosks to help overworked employees destress. Called the "ZenBooth," it's a tiny "mindful practice room" about the size of an old-school phone booth. There, employees can practice the company's "AmaZen" program which "guides employees through mindfulness practices in individual interactive kiosks at buildings," Vice has reported. The booths are part of Amazon's WorkingWell program announced earlier this month.
BusinessNY Daily News

Amazon introduces ‘ZenBooths’ for warehouse workers

Amazon warehouse workers might work long hours in conditions that may force them to use a water bottle to do their business, but now at least they get some time for zen on the job. In a poorly received tweet from Amazon News, the company announced that they would be...
Electronicswfxb.com

Take Entertainment to New Level with These Amazon Finds

In today’s Amazon Finds we bring you items trending in entertainment. View your movies and games with these wide screen, portable, 3D video glasses by Anker. It’s a capsule mini projector. It operates on Wii, has a 360 degree sound speaker, gives a 100 inch picture, goes 4 hours on one charge. The mini projector is one of the highest rated on Amazon. It’s $297, right now there is a $20 coupon. Boost your entertainment with surround sound. Boost your entertainment with a sound bar. It’s for your tv, has three equalizer modes, fills the room with a round sound. Connect wirelessly with its Bluetooth or wire it, your preference. Comes with a remote. It’s small 32 inch design saves space without compromising the quality. This is $69.99 on amazon, hurry and get a $15 coupon. Every family room needs TV tables. These Winsome Alex tables are made of natural solid wood, fold easily and come assembled. It’s an Amazon’s Choice with more than 6,000 ratings at 4.5 stars, $37 on Amazon.
BusinessWLTX.com

Amazon to drop mask requirement for fully vaccinated employees

SEATTLE — Amazon is joining the growing list of companies no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated employees in U.S. field operations. To verify workers are fully vaccinated, Amazon is requiring them to enter vaccination information into its employee portal where their profile will be updated with a green checkmark. Employees show that green checkmark when entering the building for their shift.
BusinessWest Valley View

Amazon hiring 5K employees in the Valley

Amazon continues to provide opportunities for full-time and part-time jobs in its fulfillment and logistics network as it expands its footprint to better serve customers in communities where they live. The company is hiring 75,000 regular employment opportunities throughout the United States and Canada, including 5,000 in the Valley. The...
Electronicshackaday.com

PSA: Amazon Sidewalk Rolls Out June 8th

Whether you own any Amazon surveillance devices or not, we know how much you value your privacy. So consider this your friendly reminder that Amazon Sidewalk is going live in a few weeks, on June 8th. A rather long list of devices have this setting enabled by default, so if you haven’t done so already, here’s how to turn it off.
Mental Healthchainstoreage.com

Amazon adds mental health to employee health services

Amazon is launching a new employee mental health benefit that is accessible in-person or digitally. The benefit, Resources for Living, provides every U.S. employee, their family, and their household with 24/7 access to free counseling sessions in-person or through the phone, video, or text. Other resources offered as part of...
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

Amazon to roll out health, wellness program to all US employees by 2022

Amazon will launch WorkingWell, a program that gives employees physical, mental and nutritional support, across its entire U.S. operations network by the end of 2021, according to a May 17 CNBC report. The wide-scale rollout is part of Amazon's efforts to cut workplace injury and illness rates by 50 percent...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Amazon is rolling out warehouse health-and-safety 'huddles' and 'AmaZen' mindfulness kiosks as part of a safety scheme

Amazon announced it's implementing a warehouse safety scheme it's been trialling since 2019. Amazon's WorkingWell program includes including daily staff meetings with interactive videos on health and safety. It also includes mindfulness kiosks which offer guided meditation and "calming scenes with sounds." See more stories on Insider's business page. Amazon...