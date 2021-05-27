Knicks fan that spit on Trae Young banned indefinitely from MSG
The Knicks fan that appeared to spit on Trae Young in a viral video has been banned indefinitely from Madison Square Garden, the team said in a statement.www.audacy.com
The Knicks fan that appeared to spit on Trae Young in a viral video has been banned indefinitely from Madison Square Garden, the team said in a statement.www.audacy.com
All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.https://www.audacy.com/957thegame