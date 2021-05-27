Djokovic: ‘Everything Worked Perfectly For Me Today’

PARIS — A quick look at the French Open:. LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY: Two teenagers have reached the men’s fourth round at the French Open for the first time since 2006. For 19-year-old Italians Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti, the reward will be matches against Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Nadal faces Sinner, a rising star seeded 18th. Djokovic plays Musetti, who is coming off an arduous five-set win in the third round. This is the first time in the Open era that Italy has had three men in the round of 16 at a Grand Slam. Italian Matteo Berrettini has already advanced to the quarterfinals with a walkover after Roger Federer withdrew. American Sofia Kenin is the highest-seeded player left in the women’s draw at No. 4, and she’ll face Maria Sakkari. Defending champion Iga Swiatek plays unseeded Marta Kostyuk, and 17-year-old American Coco Gauff bids for her first quarterfinal berth in a major event when she takes on Ons Jabeur.