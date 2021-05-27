Cancel
Djokovic: ‘Everything Worked Perfectly For Me Today’

By ATP Staff
atptour.com
 14 days ago

The World No. 1 beat Coria 6-1, 6-0 to reach the Belgrade semis. Novak Djokovic played a nearly flawless match on Thursday at the Belgrade Open, calling it the “ideal performance”. The World No. 1 needed just 56 minutes to defeat Federico Coria 6-1, 6-0. “You won't always want to...

www.atptour.com
