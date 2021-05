Conor McGregor’s UFC future currently hangs in the balance after a defining loss against Dustin Poirier in late January. On the night, the Irishman was well beaten after the American landed a series of kicks that left McGregor on crutches as he left Abu Dhabi. For fans of the fighter they call ‘the Notorious,’ it was an image that was hard to comprehend as the 32-year-old had the unrecognizable look of a man that had just been on the losing end of a ferocious fight.