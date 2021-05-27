Memorial Day 2021: Samsung is having a huge savings event on TVs, appliances and more

With Memorial Day weekend behind us, it's unofficially summer! It's safe to wear white, go swimming, and get absolutely melted by heat waves throughout the US. OK, it's not all good. Staying indoors is one of my favorite summer activities. There's nothing quite like curling up with a brand-new game and drawing the curtains shut, clicking on the AC, and just settling into those cozy ice-cave vibes. It was with that in mind that we scoured the internet for the best deals around this weekend to help you build your own indoor ice cavern.