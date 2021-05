Duvall went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers. Duvall took advantage of a Dodgers' error and homered off Edwin Uceta in the fifth inning with two men on base. All three of the Marlins' runs Sunday were knocked in by Duvall. The 32-year-old is slashing .232/.263/.454 in 137 plate appearances. He has eight home runs, 28 RBI and 15 runs in 37 games for the Marlins this season.