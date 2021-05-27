newsbreak-logo
Former Trump insider says she is being evicted as ‘retribution’ for helping New York probe against him

By Alex Woodward
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RE6KV_0aDb606r00

The former daughter-in-law of the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer told CNN that she is being evicted from her apartment for “retribution” following her cooperation with an investigation into the assets of Donald Trump and his associates.

Jennifer Weisselberg, whose former father-in-law Allen Weisselberg has supervised Mr Trump’s finances for years, recently suggested that he would flip on the former president as prosecutors in New York launch a criminal probe into Mr Trump and other figures within his Trump Organization.

Prosecutors working alongside Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance – who is engaging in a wider probe into the former president and his company – are reportedly investigating whether Mr Trump and associates falsely inflated property values and whether Mr Weisselberg and his family received questionable gifts from him.

Mr Vance has reportedly convened a grand jury to meet three days per week for the next six months to discuss the probe.

On Thursday, Ms Weisselberg – who says she has provided investigators with several boxes of financial documents – told CNN’s John Berman that she expects to testify.

Asked whether she has faced any “backlash or retribution” following her statements and cooperation with investigators, she said she has been served to leave her apartment within the next seven days by Mr Weisselberg, who she said is a guarantor on her apartment’s lease.

“It’s a threat,” she said. “They’re kicking me out.”

Mary Mulling, an attorney for Mr Weisselberg, did not provide comment to The Independent following a request related to the allegations.

The former president has insisted that the probe is a politically motivated “witch hunt”.

“New York City and State are suffering the highest crime rates in their history, and instead of going after murderers, drug dealers, human traffickers, and others, they come after Donald Trump,” he said in a statement.

Investigators are looking into whether the value of the company’s expansive real estate portfolio was manipulated in an effort to defraud banks and insurance companies, according to previous court filings.

Prosecutors have argued that “mountainous” allegations against the former president – including misstatements about his business properties to insurers, potential lenders and the government – “could establish crimes” including tax and insurance fraud and falsification of business records, among others.

