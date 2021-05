A man who was taking driving theory tests for other people by wrapping a bandage around his head has been arrested after his scam was discovered by staff members. 28-year-old Izmir Senaj, from East Ham, London had reportedly used numerous excuses for his head injuries at several DVSA sites across the country where he was doing tests for people who had agreed to let him do them on their behalf. His scheme eventually came to an end in Swindon, when a staff member had recognised him from a wanted appeal and contacted the police. Senaj has since pleaded guilty on...