newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Mill, SC

Construction begins on long-planned Fort Mill Medical Center

By Caroline Hudson
bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteel beams are finally going up at the site of Fort Mill's long-awaited hospital. The latest construction is framing for the back side of the proposed Fort Mill Medical Center, a spokesperson confirmed. It is part of a 40-acre property at the intersection of S.C. Highway 160 and U.S. Highway 21 that will include the hospital and an adjacent medical office building. It is also a visible step forward in a more than 15-year effort to open a hospital for that area's growing population.

www.bizjournals.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Mill, SC
City
Rock Hill, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atrium Health#Emergency Department#Medical Office#S C#Health Department#Hospital Records#Fort Mill Medical Center#Construction#San Antonio Market#Separate Entrances#Health Systems#U S#Meeting Records#Dallas Based Tenet#15 Year Effort#Valuable Additions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Department of Health
Related
York County, SCRock Hill Herald

Monday morning traffic: Volume high but moving at York County I-77 bridge work site

Traffic was heavy but flowing during the Monday morning rush hour commute toward Charlotte from Rock Hill as the second full week of work on the Interstate 77 bridge began. S.C. Department of Transportation cameras set up at the Catawba River bridge and on alternate route U.S. 21 showed heavy traffic around 8 a.m. Monday on both I-77 and U.S. 21 bridges over the river.
Fort Mill, SCRock Hill Herald

New Fort Mill developments include 3-story medical office & neighborhood retail site

Construction is near on a massive medical office building to go alongside the new Fort Mill hospital, and a new retail site on the edge of the Paradise business site. Tenet Healthcare, parent of Piedmont Medical Center, has the most detailed plans yet for a three-story medical site beside its new hospital at S.C. 160 and U.S. 21 Bypass. The 40-acre site is being cleared now. The hospital was submitted to the town as a separate project from the medical office building, though they’ll share the site and have been part of the same company plans for several years.
Spartanburg County, SCcarolinapanorama.com

Economic development roundup: Siemens' $36M expansion in South Carolina complete

(The Center Square) – Global technology company Siemens' $36 million investment in Roebuck to expand operations has been completed. The investment created 180 jobs in Spartanburg County. Siemens has been operating in Roebuck for more than 50 years. The company specializes in industrial modernization, infrastructure and mobility. “Siemens’ critical infrastructure...
Public HealthWRDW-TV

Televised S.C. town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. The agency will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity...
York County, SCRock Hill Herald

Afternoon traffic update: Heavy U.S. 21 traffic, crews finish I-77 bridge demolition

The afternoon rush began with heavy traffic on U.S. 21 at its Catawba River bridge, the main detour route around ongoing work on the I-77 bridge over the Catawba. Southbound lanes on the interstate bridge are closed for bridge repair. They’ll be out of commission until May 24. Northbound and southbound traffic are sharing what typically are the four northbound lanes.
York County, SCRock Hill Herald

Morning traffic update: Cars and work crews keep moving through rain and shine

The morning rush began quietly on I-77 as work continues, despite the weather. At 6 a.m. traffic on and near the interstate flowed. It’s slower than usual given bridge work that still has more than a week to go, but moving. The I-77 bridge between Rock Hill and Fort Mill is down to half capacity as South Carolina Department of Transportation crews closed the southbound lanes for deck replacement.
Rock Hill, SCcn2.com

Inside Look at Ebenezer Park Renovations

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Ebenezer Park in York County is looking better than ever before after a $4.6 Million dollar project. From a new pier you can fish from, to an updated to swimming area and more, there are plenty of ways to enjoy Lake Wylie!
Chester, SCRock Hill Herald

Gas stations running dry in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

With the temporary shutdown of the Colonial pipeline affecting gas delivery in South Carolina, gas stations across York, Chester and Lancaster, SC, counties are running out. At 3:30 Tuesday, York County gas stations were low on supply. QuikTrip on Cherry Road in Rock Hill had sold out of gas. A representative said they are not sure when they will have more. QuikTrip on Anderson Road had only diesel fuel available. 7-Eleven on Cherry Road still had some gas, though employees weren’t sure how long it would last and pointed to long lines.