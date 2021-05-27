Construction begins on long-planned Fort Mill Medical Center

Construction is near on a massive medical office building to go alongside the new Fort Mill hospital, and a new retail site on the edge of the Paradise business site. Tenet Healthcare, parent of Piedmont Medical Center, has the most detailed plans yet for a three-story medical site beside its new hospital at S.C. 160 and U.S. 21 Bypass. The 40-acre site is being cleared now. The hospital was submitted to the town as a separate project from the medical office building, though they’ll share the site and have been part of the same company plans for several years.