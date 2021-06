Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. For those who’ve already trashed their white sneakers and are in the market for a fresh pair to dirty up this summer, these pristine white Vans Era Sneakers are now 40% off at Nordstrom. Featuring a classic silhouette that debuted in 1976, the sneakers are primed for wear all summer long thanks to a profile that lends them well to being paired with anything and everything, whether it’s swim trunks or chinos, adding a subtle dose of skateboard style to your outfits. And although we appreciate their spotlessness, they’ll look just as nice when scuffed up a little.