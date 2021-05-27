Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

‘Renegades: The Bad Boys of NASCAR’ dives into rivalries, tough guys who popularized the sport

NASCAR
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is it that draws us to the bad boys? Why do we like polarizing personalities, tough guys, athletes who aren't willing to give an inch? "Renegades: The Bad Boys of NASCAR" will dive into these topics and more at 4 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1 after the conclusion of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. For a taste of what's in store, let's look at some favorite feuds and tough guys.

www.nascar.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Bowyer
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Matt Kenseth
Person
Jeff Gordon
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Cale Yarborough
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Greg Biffle
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Joey Logano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martinsville Speedway#Car Racing#Road Racing#Race#Bristol Motor Speedway#Xfinity#Phoenix Raceway#Texas Motor Speedway#View Fullscreen Busch#Charlotte Motor Speedway#Tough Guys#Renegades#Polarizing Personalities#Athletes#Short Track Racing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
Related
Darlington, SCthelascopress.com

Martin Truex Jr. Dominates at Darlington on Mother’s Day

Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC — May 9, 2021. NASCAR racing on Mother’s Day at Darlington and it’s a throwback weekend with a nod to the sport’s history. On top of that, the lack of repeat winners this year is still one of the main storylines. Denny Hamlin(11), Kevin Harvick(4), and Chase Elliott(9) are still looking for their first victory of the year. All would be considered favorites in today’s race.
Motorsportswsn.com

Goodyear 400 (Cup Series) Predictions, Odds & Picks

Top three winners from 2020 are looking for their first 2021 victories at Darlington. On Throwback Sunday, can Kurt Busch avenge close 2003 Darlington loss?. Kyle Larson has another chance to close the deal at the Track Too Tough to Tame. Play Fantasy Sports, Here!. It’s Throwback Sunday at Darlington...
MotorsportsSporting News

NASCAR at Darlington race results: Martin Truex Jr. takes Goodyear 400 for third win of season

For a time, it looked as if the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway was going to turn into a caution-filled mess. It ended up becoming a routinely dominant for Martin Truex Jr., who earned his third NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season. No other racer has more than one. Truex not only won every stage at Darlington, but also became the first stage winner to win at the raceway.
Dover, DEMarietta Daily Journal

Truex looks to build off Darlingtno win at Dover

Historically speaking, when Martin Truex Jr. is "on," he is ON. And his dominating showcase at Darlington Raceway last week in South Carolina -- leading 248 of 293 laps -- is indicative of the kind of run this Joe Gibbs Racing driver can have again this week. Sunday's venue for...
Motorsportsrotoballer.com

NASCAR DFS Prop Picks: Drydene 400 - Monkey Knife Fight

Sunday afternoon features the Drydene 400 from Dover International Speedway. Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Kevin Harvick will make up the top five to start the race. Monkey Knife Fight has an extremely easy fantasy point system: 0.1 points for each lap led and then a set amount of points for their position (20 for 1st place, 19 for 2nd place, 18 for 3rd, and so on).
Dover, DEPosted by
The Associated Press

AUTO RACING: Monster Mile beckons NASCAR

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m. Track: Dover International Speedway. Race distance: 400 laps, 400 miles. Last year: Denny Hamlin won the first of two races on back-to-back days in August after starting second. Last race: Martin Truex Jr., the only multiple race winner so far this season, won both stages...
NFLThe Ringer

Listener Mail on Liz Cheney and the NFL Schedule Release, Plus NASCAR Announcer Jeff Gordon

Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker answer your Listener Mail! They discuss Liz Cheney’s removal from her position as House GOP conference chair, the spectacle that is the NFL’s schedule release, and which book given by a first date would make you get up and leave (2:10). Later, NASCAR announcer Jeff Gordon joins to discuss his experience transitioning to the booth, working alongside Clint Bowyer, and what he has planned for the future (26:40). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Darlington, SCNBC Sports

Darlington takeaways: Early part of season reveals clues on playoffs

DARLINGTON, S.C. — With NASCAR’s throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway past, it’s time again to look ahead. Sunday marked the last Cup regular-season points race at a playoff track this year (Texas, which hosts a playoff race, has the All-Star Race next month). Examining how drivers and teams have done on playoff tracks shows who the early favorites are.
Charlotte, NCFOX Sports

Everything you need to know about NASCAR's Next Gen car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – NASCAR unveiled the future on Wednesday, a seminal moment in the sport not because the cars looked different, but because of what it could mean to the competitiveness and health of the race teams. Called the "Next Gen" car, it will be the seventh iteration of vehicle...
Motorsportscastletonspartan.com

NASCAR is safer than ever

Motorsports safety is a topic that has been ongoing ever since the first car drove fast. In my opinion, the topic has different chapters defined by when the topic is brought back into the media spotlight. In 2020, it came up right away in the NASCAR season when Ryan Newman...
Motorsportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Auto Racing Glance

NASCAR CUP SERIES: DRYDENE 400 (400 laps, 400 miles around a 1-mile D-shaped oval), Dover International Speedway; Dover, Del. TV: Sunday, 2 p.m. ET (Green flag approx. 2:16 p.m. ET) -- FS1 (Radio: Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90). THIS WEEK: "Miles the Monster" is always hungry, and...
MotorsportsPost-Crescent

2021 Goodyear 400 at Darlington odds, picks and prediction

The NASCAR Cup Series is at Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400 Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Below we analyze the 2021 Goodyear 400 odds and lines, with NASCAR picks and predictions based on the odds from BetMGM Sportsbook. 2021 Goodyear 400: What you need to know. Odds courtesy of...
Motorsportsspeedwaydigest.com

Weekend Preview: Dover International Speedway

Historically speaking, when Martin Truex Jr. is “on,” he is ON. And his dominating showcase at Darlington Raceway last week in South Carolina – leading 248 of 293 laps – is indicative of the kind of run this Joe Gibbs Racing driver can have again this week. Sunday’s venue for...
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 05.12.21

PLANO, Texas (May 12, 2021) – This weekend NASCAR heads to the Monster Mile for the lone stop in Delaware this season for the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. The ARCA Menards Series East kicks off the action at Dover International Speedway on Friday evening. NASCAR National Series...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Martin Truex Jr. blisters the field on way to Darlington win

Truex completed dominated Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, leading a race-high 248 of 293 laps and cruised to a 2.571-second lead over Kyle Larson to secure his third series victory of the season. No other driver has won more than once through 12 races. The biggest challenge to...
Darlington, SCSCNow

SCOTT CHANCEY: Emotions about Earnhardt still strong as ever

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dale Earnhardt. He is the be-all, end-all, of NASCAR emotions. Fans either loved or hated him. But for those who loved him? Oh, how they loved him. That’s why, even today, it’s so hard for them to talk about him without their heart breaking down like an out-of-gas car along the backstretch. Twenty years after Earnhardt’s tragic death on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500, it still seems like yesterday.