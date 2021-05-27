Severe thunderstorm warnings in greater St. Louis area
Severe thunderstorms are expected across parts of the greater St. Louis area Thursday afternoon. A watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for parts of Missouri and Illinois.www.audacy.com
Severe thunderstorms are expected across parts of the greater St. Louis area Thursday afternoon. A watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for parts of Missouri and Illinois.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.https://www.audacy.com/kmox