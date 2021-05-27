newsbreak-logo
Severe thunderstorm warnings in greater St. Louis area

By Sam Masterson
KMOX News Radio
 4 days ago
Severe thunderstorms are expected across parts of the greater St. Louis area Thursday afternoon. A watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for parts of Missouri and Illinois.

