Chestnut will play the male lead opposite Yaya DaCosta on Fox's new drama series Our Kind of People, which was given a straight-to-series order. "Morris’ casting in Our Kind Of People is not an indication that The Resident is coming to an end," reports Deadline's Nellie Andreeva. "The medical drama’s Season 5 renewal is expected to come today as Fox unveils its 2021-22 lineup. I hear Chestnut has fulfilled his contractual obligation to The Resident but tomorrow’s Season 4 finale will not be the last fans see of his Dr. Barrett Cain. Chestnut will continue to appear on the show as a recurring next season. Over the next year, he would actually be juggling three series; Chestnut also is set to reprise his role as Lance Sullivan in the Peacock limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters."