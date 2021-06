• Country music legend Jason Aldean is itching to get back on the road. The platinum, three-time ACM “Entertainer of the Year” who has 15 billion streams and more than 20 million albums sold brings his “Back in the Saddle Tour” to the Buckeye State for an Oct. 15 show at Blossom Music Center. Opening will be Hardy and Lainey Wilson. Tickets to see Aldean — who is touring in support of his new album ”9” — are $90 to $125, and go on sale at noon today at livenation.com.