newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Naomi Osaka could be fined for skipping press interviews during French Open

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFewH_0aDb4G4o00
Naomi Osaka (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com/ Leonard Zhukovsky)

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka has announced that she won’t be doing any press interviews during the French Open. Citing mental health concerns, 23-year-old Osaka revealed her decision on her social media pages.

“I’m writing this to say I’m not going to do any press during Roland-Garros (French Open). I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes (sic) mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one. We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me,” the tennis star explained.

“I’ve watched many clips of athletes breaking down after a loss in the press room and I know you have as well. I believe that whole situation is kicking a person while they’re down and I don’t understand the reasoning behind it,” she added.

Osaka will be aiming to win her first French Open title and missed last year’s tournament due to a hamstring injury. According to the 2021 official Grand Slam rule book, a player or team must attend post-match news conferences organized within 30 minutes of the end of their match, unless injured or physically unable to appear. A violation subjects a player to a fine of up to $20,000.

“Me not doing press is nothing personal to the tournament and a couple of journalists have interviewed me since I was young so I have a friendly relationship with most of them,” Osaka added. “However, if the organizations think that they can just keep saying, ‘do press or you’re gonna be fined,’ and continue to ignore the mental health of the athletes that are the centerpiece of their corporation then I just gotta laugh. Anyways, I hope the considerable amount that I get fined for this will go towards a mental health charity.”

Osaka was the highest-paid woman in sports for the second year in a row and pulled in more than $55 million last year alone, so the fine shouldn’t be a problem. The French Open tournament will run from May 30 to June 13.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
3K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Open#Hamstring Injury#Press Conferences#First Row Sports#Journalists#Grand Slam#23 Year Old Osaka#Sat#Clips#Star#Athletes#Questions#Rings#Pages#Social
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
rolling out

LeBron James violated NBA’s pandemic protocol

LeBron James violated the NBA’s pandemic protocol when he attended his liquor brand unveiling on the eve of the inaugural “play-in game” against the Golden State Warriors. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar attended a photoshoot for the release of his tequila brand alongside the likes of rap luminary Drake and...
TennisPosted by
rolling out

Coco Gauff closes in on Olympic qualification with 2 big wins (video)

Cori “Coco” Gauff is one step closer to her ultimate goal in 2021: qualifying for the upcoming Olympics in Japan. The teen tennis sensation edged ever closer to her goal when she delivered an overwhelmingly convincing victory over Wang Qiang, with a 6-1, 6-3 thrashing that took only 74 minutes for the win. Yahoo! Sports noted that Gauff won 76 percent of her first-serve points.
Worldchatsports.com

Vaccinated Naomi Osaka not sure how smart it is to hold Tokyo Olympics amid COVID-19 pandemic

Naomi Osaka has been wondering whether it is smart to go ahead with the Tokyo Olympics because of the rising COVID-19 numbers in the Japanese capital. Talking to the press at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, the world No.2 Osaka pointed out that she’s been vaccinated and is obviously looking forward to her Olympic debut, but is not sure whether it is appropriate to stage the event amid the pandemic.
Tenniswcn247.com

Naomi Osaka conflicted over holding the Tokyo Olympics

ROME (AP) — Naomi Osaka is conflicted over whether the Tokyo Olympics should be held amid the coronavirus pandemic. The second-ranked tennis player was asked about the games at the Italian Open. She says she wants the Olympics to happen “because I’m an athlete” but “that there’s so much important stuff going on.” She adds that “if it’s putting people at risk and if it’s making people very uncomfortable then it definitely should be a discussion.” The Tokyo Olympics were already postponed from 2020 and opposition seems to rising in Japan about holding the games this year. The virus and its spreading variants are taxing Japan’s health-care system with only 2% of the population vaccinated.
Tennislastwordonsports.com

WTA Rome Day 3 Predictions Including Naomi Osaka vs Jessica Pegula

Action has started to heat up on the WTA side in Rome with second-round matches underway. Four Americans take the court in the matches below, all trying to break the historic trend of subpar play on the surface. Rome is always one of the best tournaments on the calendar, and as always, we offer predictions for every match of the tournament.
Tennisgivemesport.com

Daily Digest: Jessica Pegula knocks Naomi Osaka out of Italian Open

In today's news: Naomi Osaka is sent home from the Italian Open at the hands of Jessica Pegula, Casey Stoney announces shock resignation from Manchester United and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix wins silver in European Diving Championships. Jessica Pegula snubs Naomi Osaka. In perhaps one of the biggest results of her career,...
Designers & Collectionssneakernews.com

Swarovski Crystals Decorate Naomi Osaka’s NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo

From swimsuits to skincare, Naomi Osaka has been taking swings at various off-the-court ventures. The world of sneakers—specifically via a partnership with Nike—has also been one of the areas the four-time Grand Slam singles champion has been lending her creative vision. After decorating the NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo with traditional Japanese motifs and some personal touches, Osaka returns to wrap the tennis shoe in cool-toned prints and Swarovski crystals.
TennisScreendaily

‘Naomi Osaka’, ‘Cusp’ to bookend AFI DOCS

World premieres of Naomi Osaka and Cusp will bookend the 19th annual AFI DOCS, set to run from June 22–27. Garrett Bradley’s Naomi Osaka profiles the Japanese tennis ace and current US Open and the Australian Open title holder who was the first Asian woman to top the world rankings. Bradley will take part in a post-screening Q&A.
Tennistennis.com

While Jessica Pegula soars in Rome, Naomi Osaka looks for answers

Retrieval skills have always been mandatory on clay. More recently, the ability to finish off points has become equally essential. Today, in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, world No. 31 Jessica Pegula was masterful at both as she upset second-seeded Naomi Osaka, 7-6 (2), 6-2. Nothing at...
TennisWrcbtv.com

Naomi Osaka fined for avoiding media after straight sets victory at the French Open

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 for not talking to the media after her straight set victory at the French Open on Sunday, Roland Garros announced in a statement. On Wednesday, citing mental health reasons, the four-time major champion posted on social media that she will not participate in any press conferences during the French Open, hoping that any fine money she incurs will go toward a mental health charity.
Tennissportschatplace.com

French Open: Naomi Osaka vs. Patricia Maria Tig 5/30/21 Tennis Prediction

Naomi Osaka vs. Patricia Maria Tig - French Open First Round. TV: ESPN (US), Amazon Prime (UK) Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!. Second seeded Naomi Osaka of Japan will face unseeded Romanian Patricia Maria Tig in the First Round of the 2021 French Open. The match is scheduled to be played on Sunday May 30th, 2021 at 5:00am EST.
Tennisthefocus.news

Why does Naomi Osaka struggle so much on clay?

Naomi Osaka’s struggles on clay continued on Wednesday as she crashed out of the Italian Open in disappointing fashion. The four-time Grand Slam champion crumbled badly against Jessica Pegula – going down 7-6 (2), 6-2 in Rome. World number 31 Pegula has had a strong 2021 – but it is...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

WTA Rome 2021: Naomi Osaka vs Pegula's HIGHLIGHTS

Naomi Osaka still has problems on clay-courts: the Japanese, fresh from the defeat against Karolina Muchova in Madrid, was defeated by Jessica Pegula in the second round of the Italian Open 2021. The Japanese, who does not even find the support of the first ball, and she gives up on the threshold of ninety minutes of play.