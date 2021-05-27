Cancel
Environment

Drought Returns to the WCCB Viewing Area

By Nicole Madden
wccbcharlotte.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrought has officially returned to the WCCB viewing area for the first time since November 2019. The latest drought outlook has portions of Anson, Richmond, Union, Chesterfield, York and Cabarrus counties under a moderate drought. Abnormally dry conditions now stretch west of I-77. More than 60% of the Carolinas is dealing with abnormally dry to drought conditions with just under 40% of the Carolinas seeing moderate drought conditions.

www.wccbcharlotte.com
Environmentpublicradioeast.org

Drought Conditions Helping The Neuse River Return To Normal

Until this week, Eastern North Carolina has gone months without a significant amount of rainfall. In fact, 55 counties across the region are currently experiencing drought conditions for the first time in over a year. But one of the major waterways in the East - the Neuse River - might just be benefitting from the dry season. Ashlyn DeLoughy has the details.