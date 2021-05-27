Drought Returns to the WCCB Viewing Area
Drought has officially returned to the WCCB viewing area for the first time since November 2019. The latest drought outlook has portions of Anson, Richmond, Union, Chesterfield, York and Cabarrus counties under a moderate drought. Abnormally dry conditions now stretch west of I-77. More than 60% of the Carolinas is dealing with abnormally dry to drought conditions with just under 40% of the Carolinas seeing moderate drought conditions.www.wccbcharlotte.com