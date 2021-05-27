Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The OG Daywalker, Wesley Snipes, Celebrates His Haute Living Cover In L.A.

By Haute Living
hauteliving.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWesley Snipes, the OG Daywalker, celebrated his Haute Living cover at Mr. C Beverly Hills on Wednesday night. Wearing a colorful pink top, peace beads and a jaunty hat, the Coming 2 America star looked anything like his onscreen persona, Blade. In fact, he was the consummate host, graciously speaking to every guest and thanking them for coming.

hauteliving.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wesley Snipes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americas#L A#Guest Star#Beverly Hills#Vine#Haute Living Co#Ulysse Nardin#Kering Luxury Watches#Haute Media Group#Italian#Filet Of Beef Tenderloin#Og Daywalker#Dr Adrienne Lara#Dr Gabrielle Davis#Parmesan Fried Calamari#Dr Shawn Davale#Dr Stuart Kaplan#Salad#Pink#Dessert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesStamford Advocate

Celebrity Homes: Leonardo DiCaprio Buys 'Modern Family' Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Stunning Home

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. “Leonardo DiCaprio Buys ‘Modern Family’ Star’s Stunning Home”. Leonardo DiCaprio has come a long way in 20 years. Leapfrogging from “Romper Room and Friends” to Hollywood A-Lister and, at the same time, acquiring a real estate portfolio that might make Ellen DeGeneres envious. Part of his collection: an L.A. home he bought in the 1990s from Madonna, a fabulous mid-century modern home in Palm Springs that was built for Dinah Shore he bought in 2014, and a $23 million Malibu home he grabbed in 2017. But all of his buys don’t stay in his portfolio - some are given as gifts to family members. In a very generous act, Leonardo recently purchased the Los Feliz home of “Modern Family” star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, for his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, for $7.1 million. A few years ago, he also purchased a Los Feliz home for his dad, George DiCaprio, for $4.9 million.
MoviesNME

Marvel pushes ‘Blade’ reboot filming back to 2022

Marvel Studios has announced that it’s pushed back the filming of its upcoming Blade reboot to 2022. Production on the highly-anticipated film, which will see Mahershala Ali take on the titular role, was originally scheduled to begin this September but has now been pushed back to July 2022. According to...
Beauty & Fashionfoxbangor.com

Kanye West Wears Bag-Like Face Covering in L.A.

It’s a wrap for Kanye West. Ye was spotted in L.A. — or at least parts of him — tooling around with a super snug, cloth bag around his head. A fashion statement? … for sure. Uncomfortable? … undeniable. Kanye hasn’t been seen much since his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian,...
Duluth, MNcapradio.org

Celebrate Bob Dylan's 80th Birthday With 80 Cover Songs

Eighty years ago, in Duluth, Minn., a baby named Robert Allen Zimmerman was born. He'd grow up to become one of the greatest songwriters of all time. You know him now as Bob Dylan. To celebrate his 80th birthday, we've compiled an entire show's worth of Dylan songs, as performed by artists who love him.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
FootwearNews

Megan Fox Pops in the Silkiest Pink Corset & Glittering Bow Heels at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

Megan Fox brought one of spring’s biggest trends to the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Taking the red carpet tonight alongside beau Machine Gun Kelly in Los Angeles, the “Jennifer’s Body” actress went glam in a coordinating silky pink corset and pants set from Mach & Mach’s fall ’21 collection. The bright look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kylie Jenner and Beyoncé to Hailey Baldwin and Rosalía in the past few weeks alone.
Entertainmentwpr.org

A Celebration Of 'The Living'

585,708 fellow Americans dead. How do we pick ourselves up and carry on after such a year? In 1992, the playwright Anthony Clarvoe, as a way of commenting upon the ongoing AIDS crisis, drew parallels to London in 1665 as it confronted the Great Plague in his play, "The Living."
Musicwfav951.com

BTS To Celebrate Their Anniverssary With A Live-Streaming Event

BTS plans to commemorate their eighth anniversary with a two-day, online, live-streaming event. According to a press release, BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO will celebrate both the band and ARMY on June 13th and 14th. The latter date will be the “world tour version,” featuring some of the act’s foreign language songs. Tickets go on sale Wednesday (May 26th).
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

Beautiful Blackbird Live Celebrates Diversity Through Music

For Atlantans needing a little wind under their wings after a long stretch without live entertainment, the Alliance Theatre flies to the rescue this June. In a traveling series of free outdoor performances, the Theatre is staging “Beautiful Blackbird Live,” a concert based on Ashley Bryan’s children’s book. Chris Moses, Director of Education and Artistic Director of the Alliance Theatre, joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to share his enthusiasm for the play and its vibrant music.
New York City, NYTech Times

Wrist Aficionado launches its second store with Haute Living

Wrist Aficionado recently extended its impeccable service and diverse collection of luxury pieces to the Miami market. Wrist Aficionado opened a new branch called Setai Miami Beach in Miami. The luxury watch boutique launched the new store in partnership with the luxury lifestyle publication "Haute Living", which has a strong presence in the Miami market.
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

L.A. Rats release Geoff Mack cover, “I’ve Been Everywhere”

L.A. Rats – the new metal supergroup featuring bassist Nikki Sixx (Mötley Crüe), vocalist Rob Zombie, guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie, ex-Marilyn Manson) and drummer Tommy Clufetos (Ozzy Osbourne, ex-Black Sabbath) – have released their first single in the form of “I’ve Been Everywhere” (Geoff Mack cover) — stream the tune below.
Entertainmentcwlasvegas.com

The Space Las Vegas celebrates return of live entertainment

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — All month long,The Space is celebrating culture, diversity and the return of live entertainment. Mark Shunock, founder and creator of The Space, joined us to talk about the Mondays Dark program and continuing to support the arts during the pandemic.
Los Angeles, CAVulture

Courtney Love Is Recording Acoustic Covers in London and Living Her Best Life

It’s been a whirlwind few years for Courtney Love. The rock icon moved to London in fall 2019 on something of a whim, after watching the Downton Abbey movie in Los Angeles, she told Vogue in a new interview. “I saw all of the greenery and landscapes of England on the big screen and just thought ‘Holy shit, that’s where I need to be,’” she said. The COVID-19 pandemic then left Love stuck in England, and by August 2020, she was “really, really sick,” weighing just 97 pounds and anemic. “I like to think it was in sympathy with the earth,” Love said. Her recovery led her to Big Moon’s Juliette Jackson, and the two are now collaborating on a cover series Love is calling Bruises of Roses, a ditched name for an upcoming fragrance. (“I actually drew up a will once in 1992 which stated I’d like there to be a rose named after me,” Love added.) The first cover is “California Stars,” the Woodie Guthrie song made famous by Wilco and Billy Bragg, which Love claimed she’d “been prohibited by various gatekeepers from ever truly enjoying.” Her cover is low-key and warm, and she indeed seems to enjoy singing it in the video (which also premiered on Vogue’s website).
Behind Viral Videosthemanual.com

How Sushi Chef L.A. Geronimo Found His Calling, and a Following, on Twitch

The year 2020 was a record-setting year for video livestreaming. Twitch, the San Francisco-based streaming service, recorded 17 billion hours in 2020, a massive 83% increase from 2019. The most popular streams on Twitch involve video game content, focused on streamers playing various games or massive esports competitions watched live by millions. But there’s a lot more than just video game content on Twitch. Currently, Twitch is also home to another growing streaming community — cooking and food channels.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
EatDrinkLA

6 Ways to Celebrate National Wine Day in L.A.

National Wine Day is this Tuesday, May 25th, and outside from getting blitzed in your kitchen, there are some truly inventive ways to celebrate National Wine Day in L.A. too!. Esters Wine Shop & Bar offers Happy Hour every day and from 4 to 6 p.m. on weekdays with $9 glasses of House Wine and snacks like Burrata and Crostini starting at just $10. Plus, no corkage on anything purchased at Esters!