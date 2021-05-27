Pokemon Go: How to Get a Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Ticket

Pokemon Go has announced details about its upcoming slate of events during the month of June, including details about an event all about Slowpoke and Slowbro. Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, and Mega Slowbro will all make their first appearances in Pokemon Go in June as part of a Slowpoke-themed event that runs from June 8th to June 13th. Other events include the return of a solstice-themed event, a mystery event that potentially features Bidoof, and the appearance of a "surprise" Legendary Pokemon at the end of the month. While we have an idea about what events will take place in June, Pokemon Go has not revealed any details about its next in-game season, which is also due to start at the beginning of the month.