Pokemon Go: How to Get a Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Ticket

By Brandy Berthelson
superparent.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Go Fest 2021 will take place from July 17-18, 2021. While the event is still over a month away, you can already purchase a ticket for the event right now. Tickets for this year’s festivities cost $4.99, rather than the standard price of $14.99. While ticket holders will receive access to all of the different features and bonuses this event will have to offer, certain features will be available for everyone, even if they don’t purchase a ticket. To see everything we know about Pokemon Go Fest 2021 as of this writing, check out our overview of the event.

superparent.com
