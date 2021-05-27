Solignac has scoring knack for Locomotive

The operative thing to understand about Luis Solignac's 18th-second stunner against Rio Grande Valley last Saturday is that the Locomotive's opening goal was no fluke. Perception, that extra sense that said there would be an opening, met opportunity. The Toros goalie was in a bad place that perhaps he didn't even comprehend as he approached a backpass. "Lucho" Solignac most certainly did and moments later El Paso's star offseason acquisition had the first of what should be many goals this season.