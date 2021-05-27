newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Solignac has scoring knack for Locomotive

El Paso Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe operative thing to understand about Luis Solignac's 18th-second stunner against Rio Grande Valley last Saturday is that the Locomotive's opening goal was no fluke. Perception, that extra sense that said there would be an opening, met opportunity. The Toros goalie was in a bad place that perhaps he didn't even comprehend as he approached a backpass. "Lucho" Solignac most certainly did and moments later El Paso's star offseason acquisition had the first of what should be many goals this season.

www.elpasotimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Solignac
Person
Mark Lowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rapids#Sporting Kansas City Ii#Ball Games#Classic Games#Road Games#The League#Twitter#El Paso Locomotive#Usl Championship#Children#Kansas City Records#Espn#Sporting Kansas City Ii#Midfielder Dylan Mares#Moments#Luck#Style#League History#San Antonio#Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
Country
Sweden
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSABQJournal

NM United aims to get in sync vs. rival El Paso

New Mexico United will make it an even 20 – as in 20 consecutive matches outside its home state – Saturday night in El Paso. United (0-1), which has a long-awaited home match looming next week, first hopes to bring some momentum into its return to Isotopes Park. It won’t come easily against rival El Paso Locomotive FC, and NMU coach Troy Lesesne knows it.
MLBDodger Insider

Padres On Deck: San Antonio rejoins Padres’ family; El Paso, Missions rosters

The biggest news at the highest echelons of the Padres minor league system in 2021 is the return of the San Antonio Missions as the Double-A affiliate. Amarillo was the Padres Double-A affiliate in 2019 and the Sod Poodles won the Texas League title in their first season. Meanwhile, San Antonio competed as a Triple-A affiliate for another organization. But the reconfiguring of the minor leagues by Major League Baseball this past winter returned San Antonio to the Padres as a Double-A affiliate.
SoccerEl Paso Times

Locomotive score in 18th second, beat Rio Grande Valley 1-0

Luis Solignac's job for the El Paso Locomotive is to score goals. What he's particularly good at is scoring them in record time. His goal 18 seconds into Saturday night's game against Rio Grande Valley wasn't his fastest ever, it took twice as much time as the league record he tied last year with San Antonio when he scored a goal in nine seconds, but it got El Paso on track for a 1-0 victory in front of 6,325 fans.
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

Goalkeeper Ben Beaury hops aboard El Paso Locomotive

El Paso Locomotive FC has signed former Reno 1868 FC starting goalkeeper Benjamin Beaury for the 2021 USL Championship season, the club announced today. The signing is pending league and federation approval. “Bringing Ben on board makes a lot of sense in the current situation,” explained Head Coach and Technical...
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

All Aboard! Locomotive 2021 individual match tickets set to go on sale

El Paso Locomotive FC officials announced Thursday that individual game day tickets for the remainder of its 2021 USL Championship season will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 21. Locomotive Season Ticket Members will be given the first opportunity to select their tickets and purchase additional...
MLSEl Paso Times

Locomotive keeper Ketterer to stay with Portland this week

El Paso Locomotive coach Mark Lowry saw keeper Logan Ketterer's star turn as a Portland Timber coming, and now the Locomotive will prepare for a game without him. Ketterer, who was named to the MLS's Week 5 team of the week after a shutout against San Jose that included a penalty save against the league's all-time leading scorer Chris Wondolowski, will remain in Portland on loan for another week. His short-term loan is under the "emergency hardship" roster spot, as three of the Timbers' four goalies are injured.
MLSEl Paso Times

Locomotive sign Las Cruces native Zacarias

The El Paso Locomotive added some local flavor Wednesday when the team announced it signed Las Cruces High graduate Ricardo Zacarias, pending league and federation approval. The 25-year-old Zacarias has been practicing with the team this spring and played in preseason friendlies after spending last season with the Chattanooga Red Wolves of USL League One. He scored two goals in 14 appearances in the truncated 2020 season.
MLSelpasoheraldpost.com

Locomotive grabs Goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas on loan from MLS Club Minnesota United

Friday afternoon, officials with El Paso Locomotive FC announced that the club has signed Minnesota United goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas on loan, pending league and federation approval. “As we enter a period of uncertainty with lots of games coming up and the transfer window closing on June 1, it was important...
San Antonio, TXprojectspursnetwork.com

Three Points: San Antonio FC 1, RGV FC 1

SAN ANTONIO — Late game miscues and mental mistakes are enriched in San Antonio FC’s history and Saturday night saw the problem arise again as a red card late in the match changed the trajectory of the final 10 minutes and cost SAFC three points. San Antonio FC and Rio...
Sportsprephoops.com

Power Score?

A major component of the Prep Hoops Circuit is the ability for participating teams to create their own schedule. While we are excited to provide unprecedented flexibility for Prep Hoops Circuit teams, we understand that this complicates the process of ranking teams for our regional finals. Two Prep Hoops Circuit...
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sporting KC surges past Houston in second half

Sporting Kansas City scored three goals within 14 minutes in the second half to earn a 3-2 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo. The game was played in front of 20,086 frenzied fans in the first full-capacity match since March 2020. In the 50th minute and trailing 1-0, Gadi Kinda...
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Benzema Has Scored Eight Winning Goals in La Liga This Season

Karim Benzema’s performances have been critical to Real Madrid’s success and attempt to remain competitive over the last several seasons. Los Blancos has been undergoing a transition due to the departure of major players as well as changes in coaching staff. One of the constant positives throughout this stretch has been none other than the club’s leading man. Benzema has been one of the team’s best players in recent times and this season has been no different as he notched an impressive eight winning goals in La Liga, with one game to go.