Menomonie, WI

Tuesday and Wednesday Prep Roundup: Winsand ties for eighth to lead Menomonie boys golf in Chippewa Falls

By DUNN COUNTY NEWS
Chippewa Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHIPPEWA FALLS — Wyatt Winsand shot a 39 to tie for eighth place in leading the Menomonie boys golf squad in a Big Rivers Conference event on Wednesday at Lake Wissota Golf. Winsand was even with Eau Claire Memorial’s Ben Christenson and Hudson’s Benjamin Pendleton for eighth as the Mustangs tied for sixth as a team with a 171, even with Rice Lake and one point behind Chippewa Falls and River Falls (170) for fourth and two points back of Eau Claire North (169) for third.

Softball
Golf
Sports
Menomonie, WIChippewa Herald

Saturday Prep Roundup: Menomonie's Wheeler tosses five-inning no hitter in softball doubleheader split with La Crosse Central

LA CROSSE — Anna Wheeler tossed a no-hitter in game one of a doubleheader split for the Menomonie softball team on Saturday, winning game one 12-0 in five innings over La Crosse Central before falling in game two 8-4. Wheeler struck out one and walked none in her no hitter with the only batter to reach coming via error to open the bottom of the fourth inning.
Menomonie, WIChippewa Herald

Wednesday-Friday Prep Roundup: Menomonie boys track and field wins ten events at home meet

The Menomonie boys track and field team earned ten event victories at a home meet on Friday evening. The Mustangs utilized many strong finishes to finish first as a team with 87 points, edging out Hudson (83) for first. William Ockler, Angel Infante and Jayden Williams each earned two event wins on the day as Ockler was first in the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 11.70 and 23.25 seconds, respectively, Infante swept the 110 and 300 hurdles with times of 18.33 and 43.86 seconds, respectively and Williams finished first in the high jump with a height of 5-feet, 10-inches and first in the long jump at 19-4.
Oshkosh, WIuwosh.edu

UWO softball’s NCAA postseason journey begins in Eau Claire

The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh softball team will be the top seed at the 2021 NCAA Division III Softball Championship Eau Claire Regional that begins Friday, May 21 at UW-Eau Claire’s Bollinger Fields. The Titans (24-11) open the six-team, double-elimination tournament against sixth-seeded Illinois College (25-12). Game time is set...
Oshkosh, WIFox11online.com

Oshkosh softball receives 1 seed in D3 regionals

The Wisconsin-Oshkosh softball team received the 1-seed in their regional bracket in the D3 national tournament. The Titans begin double elimination play on Friday, March 21st in Eau Claire, Wisconsin at 10 a.m. against Illinois College. The winners of the regionals advance to the finals from May 27th-June 1st in...
Eau Claire, WIJacksonville Journal Courier

Illinois College softball team to play Wisconsin-Oshkosh

The Illinois College women’s softball team is headed to Eau Claire, Wisconsin to play Wisconsin-Oshkosh (24-11) in the first round of the NCAA Division III Softball Tournament. Wisconsin-Oshkosh is the top seed at the regional. The Lady Blues (25-12) qualified for the tournament by winning the first Midwest Conference Softball...
Menomonie, WIJanesville Gazette

Prep Girls Soccer: Menomonie shuts out improving Chi-Hi squad

May 14—The Chi-Hi girls soccer team has come a long way in a short period of time. But coach Al Ali knows if the Cardinals are ultimately going to achieve their goal of returning the program to prominence, they still have plenty of work to do. Menomonie scored twice in...
River Falls, WIRiver Falls Journal

Check out 15 photos from River Falls' first home track meet of the season

The River Falls girls posted nine first place finishes and the boys earned seven as the Wildcats swept a Big Rivers Conference quad at the high school track Friday, May 14. River Falls’ girls dominated the relays and took the top two spots in the 400 meter dash, 1600 meter run, and high jump on the way to totalling 106.25 points. Eau Claire Memorial’s girls took second with 78 followed by Chippewa Falls with 45.75 and Eau Claire North with 22.
Menomonie, WIChippewa Herald

Tuesday Prep Roundup: Menomonie boys tennis sweeps Eau Claire North

The Menomonie boys tennis team opened Big Rivers Conference dual play in a big way by taking all seven matchups against Eau Claire North on Tuesday. The Mustangs won all four singles and all three doubles contests, each in straight sets. Jace Gilbertson (No. 1 singles), Joey Leipnitz (No. 2 singles), Isaac Johnson (No. 3 singles) and Noah Reckin (No. 4 singles) each were victorious in singles competition.
Eau Claire, WILeader-Telegram

Dean's List 5/17/21

The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:. Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn. Eau Claire: Alexandra Warren. Alma: Jaylene Jahnke, Claire Raddenbach. Arcadia: Marina Eckart, Mara Harris, Makayla House, Devon Lepsch, Evelyn Limon, Astrid Montalvo, Katie Neitzel, Bradley Nisiewicz, Casey Radatz, Dulce Rebolledo, Mitzi Rubio Medina,...
Wisconsin StateBucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin softball: season ends with tough loss to Purdue

I’d like to start this post off by apologizing for our lack of coverage of the softball team this season. It just kinda slipped through the cracks for us and that’s my bad. Anyways, the Wisconsin Badgers (18-22 overall) softball team ended their season on Sunday with a tough 7-6 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers (18-26 overall).
Eau Claire, WIWEAU-TV 13

SportScene13 for Friday, May 14th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Action from the prep baseball diamond as Cloverbelt rivals battle when Eau Claire Regis takes on Altoona. At Carson Park, Eau Claire Memorial hosts Superior. Plus, signing day at Eau Claire North as six athletes will continue to compete in college.