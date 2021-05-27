Tuesday and Wednesday Prep Roundup: Winsand ties for eighth to lead Menomonie boys golf in Chippewa Falls

The Menomonie boys track and field team earned ten event victories at a home meet on Friday evening. The Mustangs utilized many strong finishes to finish first as a team with 87 points, edging out Hudson (83) for first. William Ockler, Angel Infante and Jayden Williams each earned two event wins on the day as Ockler was first in the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 11.70 and 23.25 seconds, respectively, Infante swept the 110 and 300 hurdles with times of 18.33 and 43.86 seconds, respectively and Williams finished first in the high jump with a height of 5-feet, 10-inches and first in the long jump at 19-4.