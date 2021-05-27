Funko Funkoween 2021 Day 3: Universal Monsters Little Golden Book and More

The story will sound familiar: a young man adrift in the world and unsure of his place in it agrees to join up with the U.S. military, only for scientists to use him as a guinea pig in the race to create the perfect Cold War soldier. Warping his body and mind beyond recognition, they turn the once feeble man into a hulking brute. A living weapon. Through the lens of legendary creator Barry Windsor-Smith, this well-worn superhero story trope is ground zero for an altogether different kind of tale, where the distorted monster on the cover, in all his horrific glory, is hardly the most inhuman character in the book. In fact, the ever-present single tear leaking from the disfigured protagonist’s eye is a very strong indication we should, or perhaps MUST, empathize with him. “Monsters,” out now from Fantagraphics is the sprawling, engrossing story of Bobby Bailey, and the tragic circumstances that created him.