Jada Pinkett Smith gets inked with daughter Willow and mother Adrienne (photos)

 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sevxk_0aDb3l8a00
Jada Pinkett Smith (Photo credit: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com)

Jada Pinkett Smith got matching tattoos with her daughter Willow Smith and mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The 49-year-old actress showed off her new ink after the trio went to artist Dr. Woo to get blossoming lotus designs.

Sharing the snaps on Instagram, Pinkett Smith wrote: “Look what we did!!! Thank you @_dr_woo_ for your patience and generosity of your craft and spirit. Now I want a sleeve!!!!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Krzx1_0aDb3l8a00

(Image source: Instagram – @jadapinkettsmith)Pinkett Smith and Banfield-Norris went for small designs sprouting downward, while Willow Smith decided on a larger flower that bloomed upward.

The 20-year-old singer was the one who pitched the tattoo idea just days earlier on their “Red Table Talk” Facebook Live show.

She suggested: “You know what we could get? A lotus.”

Explaining the significance of the design on the show, she later added: “The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment. And we hear this saying, ‘Through the mud grows the lotus.’ ”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uyL1M_0aDb3l8a00

Banfield-Norris noted that was “definitely” her story. Her granddaughter agreed.

“Yes, 100%,” Willow said, “and I think all of us from different perspectives in life have had that journey.

“The bud to the little blossom to the bloom, also I feel like expresses the spiritual journey but also the three of us.

“I’m the youngest, you know my mom is the middle and Gam is the fully bloomed lotus.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116L2I_0aDb3l8a00
(Image source: Instagram – @jadapinkettsmith)

Her grandmother said: “And it means something different for each of us. Our stories, our journeys, are different. But it still represents us so well. I thought that was brilliant.

“‘Out of the mud comes the lotus.’ You have to go through the mud, the dirt and still something beautiful is created. And that kind of describes my journey. I kind of been through some really tough times.

“But I’m still worthy, you know, and there’s still room for me to grow and change even now, at 67. I’m still growing and changing and trying to be better. So getting the lotus was just everything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fff5l_0aDb3l8a00
(Image source: Instagram – @jadapinkettsmith)
