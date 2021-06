Netanyahu doesn’t have much time for challenges In order to form the new government, The clock will go out for it at midnight on Wednesday. If the opposition, led by Jair Lapid of the Liberal Yesh Attid party, actually wins, it will be tantamount to a political earthquake. Because it will be the first time since 2009 Benjamin Netanyahu He is no longer the Prime Minister of Israel and his Likud party will no longer participate in government. It is not yet possible to predict how strong this Sisura will be. However, some observers are already talking about the turning point that will create an era in Israeli politics.