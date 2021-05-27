Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month – Physician Feature

Arcata High’s Asian American and Pacific Islander club has been celebrating AAPI heritage month all May long, and you’re invited to celebrate, too. While there’s lots to honor this month, it’s important to remember that although racism toward Asian American and Pacific Islander people has increased with the pandemic, anti-Asian hate is nothing new. From Chinese exclusionary laws in 19th- and 20th-century Eureka to racist coronavirus-related harassment at a local high school dance, a history and persistence of anti-Asian sentiment is as relevant in Humboldt as it is anywhere else.