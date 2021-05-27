Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month – Physician Feature
We continue our celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander, or AAPI, Heritage Month, by featuring Darrell WuDunn, MD, Phd, professor and chair of the department of ophthalmology and program director of the ophthalmology residency program at the University of Florida College of Medicine – Jacksonville. Dr. WuDunn’s heritage is Chinese and American, and he has been with UF health for two and 1/2 years.blog.ufhealthjax.org