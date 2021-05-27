Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month – Physician Feature

By Bonnie Steiner
ufhealthjax.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe continue our celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander, or AAPI, Heritage Month, by featuring Darrell WuDunn, MD, Phd, professor and chair of the department of ophthalmology and program director of the ophthalmology residency program at the University of Florida College of Medicine – Jacksonville. Dr. WuDunn’s heritage is Chinese and American, and he has been with UF health for two and 1/2 years.

blog.ufhealthjax.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian American#Asian Pacific#Physicians#Eye Surgery#American University#Community Health#Program Director#Chinese#Working At Uf Health#Aapi Heritage Month#Uf Health#Access#Clinical Care#Research Studies#Organization#High Quality Health Care#Faculty#Patient Care#Feature#Florida College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
San Diego County, CASan Diego Business Journal

Celebrating Asian and Pacific Islander Entrepreneurs - Week IV

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. We are so pleased to be collaborating with the. to share stories of Asian and Pacific Islander businesses in San Diego County. These businesses have a rich heritage and have significantly shaped the history of our region and nation. For the...
Gwinnett County, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Gwinnett commissioner joins calls for Asian-American and Pacific Islander history to be included in school curriculums

The effort to convince Georgia’s education leaders to begin incorporating more Asian-American and Pacific Islander history in school curriculums has picked up a new ally on the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners. County Commissioner Kirkland Carden has joined the voices calling for students to be taught more about the history...
Arcata, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

(VIDEOS) Arcata High’s AAPI Club is Here to Educate and Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Arcata High’s Asian American and Pacific Islander club has been celebrating AAPI heritage month all May long, and you’re invited to celebrate, too. While there’s lots to honor this month, it’s important to remember that although racism toward Asian American and Pacific Islander people has increased with the pandemic, anti-Asian hate is nothing new. From Chinese exclusionary laws in 19th- and 20th-century Eureka to racist coronavirus-related harassment at a local high school dance, a history and persistence of anti-Asian sentiment is as relevant in Humboldt as it is anywhere else.
Educationchatsports.com

AAPI Heritage Month Employee Feature: Dave Stogdill, Manager of Literacy Programs

Throughout the month of May, Hornets.com will be highlighting employees across different departments within the organization in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Describe what you do with the Charlotte Hornets organization. “I am the Manager of Literacy Programs for the Charlotte Hornets and work in the...
MinoritiesAMA

AMA equity in medical education resources

The AMA aims to identify and implement opportunities to embed racial and social justice and equity into existing AMA innovation strategies and initiatives including digital health, telemedicine, AI, medical education. —AMA Equity Strategic Plan. Within medical education AMA is committed to dismantling structural racism and increasing diversity in the physician...
Collegesufhealth.org

Dana Zimmel appointed permanent dean at UF College of Veterinary Medicine

Dana N. Zimmel, D.V.M., has been named permanent dean of the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, after having served in the post on an interim basis since December 2019. She becomes the college’s seventh permanent dean, and the first woman ever to hold the job. “Only months after...
Women's Healthmodernman.com

Sex-Based Differences In Oral Health

Different sexes have different dental care needs. By sex, this article refers to genetics assigned by chromosomes to be either male or female and not gender, which is somewhat subjective and self-represented. For this article, only sex-based differences and their effect on oral health, hygiene, and delivery of dental care will be addressed.
Champaign, ILchambanasun.com

Sen. Bennett pushes bill to declare November Native American Heritage Month

Illinois Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) introduced a proposal that would declare November as Native American Heritage Month. The bill would recognize the impact that Native Americans have had on history. "Native Americans have a rich and diverse culture, and their contributions and influences deserve to be recognized. I’m thrilled to...
Estacada, ORthelundreport.org

Behavioral Health Clinician/LCSW

At Orchid Health we believe that rural community members deserve to have accessible, high-quality healthcare that is local, comprehensive, and takes the time to address what matters most to each individual. We are driven by health equity, innovation, and teamwork. We currently operate four Rural Health Clinics; in Oakridge, Blue...
Atlanta, GAinternships.com

CDC Public Health Data Analysis Fellowship

*Applications will be reviewed on a rolling-basis. A fellowship opportunity is currently available in the Program Implementation Branch (PIB), Division of State and Local Readiness (DSLR) in the Center for Preparedness and Response (CPR) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia. The Program Implementation Branch...
EducationUS News and World Report

Develop Capacity for Improvement for Med School

Are you hoping to become a doctor? Meeting the standards set by the Association of American Medical Colleges in its list of 15 core competencies is just as important for admission to medical school as it is succeeding in prerequisite courses and scoring well on the MCAT. This list of competencies spans four categories: encompassing science, thinking and reasoning ability, interpersonal skills and intrapersonal competencies.
Healthmix93.com

Center for Behavioral Medicine

Center for Behavioral Medicine has immediate openings for RN, LPN and Support Care Assistants. Center for Behavioral Medicine is a 65 bed inpatient behavioral health facility. RNs and LPNs must have a valid state issued license. Open positions for Full time and As needed emergency positions available. Benefits include paid leave, health, dental and vision insurance.
Milwaukee, WImcw.edu

Local Researcher Led Landmark Clinical Trial with Advanced Ovarian Cancer Patients

5-year Follow-Up Shows Almost Half of Patients Treated with Olaparib Oral Medication Led to Doubling in Progression-Free Survival. Milwaukee, June 8, 2021 - In the 5-year follow-up of the pivotal SOLO-1 trial in women with advanced ovarian cancer and a BRCA1/2 mutation, maintenance treatment with olaparib led to a doubling in progression-free survival. William H. Bradley, MD, Associate Professor in the division of Gynecologic Oncology at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW), presented these findings at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer.
HealthWYSH AM 1380

State Health Department receives CDC funding to address health disparities

(TDH press release) The Tennessee Department of Health today announced receipt of a $38.8 million award from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to address COVID-19 health disparities. The two-year, non-research grant is funded through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. “We know COVID-19 has disproportionately...