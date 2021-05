At the end of the Sonic Central broadcast, a quick teaser featuring what is believed to be the next mainline Sonic the Hedgehog game was shown off. The snippet of footage is brief, but it offers a glimpse of Sonic running through the woods with pink, glowing squares of energy emitting from his feet. Although no gameplay footage was shown, Sega is stating that the game will be available on Nintendo Switch in 2022. You can give the teaser a look right here: