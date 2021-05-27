What Causes White Hair at a Young Age?

Semi-permanent hair dye products are the best way to switch up your look without committing to long-term change. Opt for that hot pink or vivid blue you’ve always coveted but not been brave enough to try. Alternatively, if you are considering a more significant, permanent change, it’s a great way to check you’re not insane first. You get to try out a different color for a few weeks see what you think without the risk of regret. Best of all, semi-permanent dyes won’t cause any damage as they don’t contain the harsh ammonia or peroxides of permanent dye. If a few weeks is still a bit long, or you just have a special occasion like a birthday or festival, try a temporary color. These sprays, waxes, and chalks are designed for single-day wear, and you can wash them out like nothing ever happened.