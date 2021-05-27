Cancel
Hong Kong bans Tiananmen vigil for second year citing virus

By Chloe Lo, Iain Marlow Bloomberg News (TNS)
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 28 days ago

Hong Kong authorities have blocked democracy advocates for the second year in a row from holding a candlelight vigil for victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. Police denied an application for a permit to hold a public gathering on June 4 in the city’s Victoria Park, said the organizer, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Police cited coronavirus restrictions on gatherings larger than four people, measures that pro-democracy groups contend are being used to stifle dissent.

