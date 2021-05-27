Hong Kong bans Tiananmen vigil for second year citing virus

I have never seen so many people before in my life. On June 9, 2019, hundreds of thousands of people dressed in white marched slowly but steadily across Hong Kong Island. The heat and humidity were almost unbearable, but protesters from all walks of life arrived prepared with neck towels, folding fans and umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun. Capturing the scale of a crowd is never easy, but the intense and palpable energy emanating from the masses of people who had come together for common values ​​is not something a photograph can convey.