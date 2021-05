After you figure out your hotel and Park Pass reservations, you’ll want to make dining reservations for the sit-down meals you’re hoping for. And you don’t need us to tell ya that can feel impossible sometimes! We’ve given you plenty of tips to help you snag those hard-to-get Advance Dining Reservations, but sometimes, they fill up before you can grab a spot. Luckily, we’ve got a pretty cool trick for you to try!