DeSantis continues to deny CDC has authority over cruises

By Dan Trujillo
wtxl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI, Fla. — Governor DeSantis' office has responded to rules set in place by Celebrity Cruises for their first scheduled cruise out of Florida on June 26. "The CDC has no legal authority to set any sort of requirements to cruise," the governor's office said. "Moreover, the CDC has acknowledged, on record, that the federal government chose not to make a legal requirement for vaccine passports. Now the CDC provides coercive “guidance,” in the absence of any federal law or congressional authorization, requiring cruise ships to violate state law."

State
Florida State
#Cdc#Celebrity Cruises#Cruise Ships#Legal Authority#Government Authority#Cdc#Floridians#Sb 2006#Companies#Governor Desantis#State Law#Florida Law#Vaccine Passports#Cruise Line#Policies#Policy#Medical Privacy#Sail#Fundamental Rights#Miami
