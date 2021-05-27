DeSantis continues to deny CDC has authority over cruises

One of the biggest cruise companies in the world has come up with a simple solution to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ law banning the use of COVID-19 passports in the state: Completely avoiding its docks. This month, DeSantis signed an executive order that prevents vaccine passports from being issued in the state, and also blocks businesses from asking for proof of vaccination status before customers enter their premises. That’s a problem for cruise lines, which have been told that they can only operate in U.S. waters if 95 percent of passengers have been vaccinated. Frank Del Rio, the CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, reportedly said Thursday: “At the end of the day, cruise ships have motors, propellers, and rudders, and [if] God forbid we can’t operate in the state of Florida for whatever reason, then there are other states that we do operate from, and we can operate from the Caribbean for a ship that otherwise would have gone to Florida.” According to CNN, Del Rio said he has contacted DeSantis’ office.