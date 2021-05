Trainers, the long-awaited Gible Community Day is going live in June, so now it’s the perfect time to start getting ready and prepare for the upcoming Community Day event. Many Trainers have been wondering how to get the max out of this special Community Day, as this is the first CD day with a pseudo legendary Pokemon for many players, so worry no more, we got your back. We have done our analysis on the past Community Days, and here is what we think you should do.