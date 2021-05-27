New Mexico Department Of Veterans Services Hosts Virtual Veterans Claims, Benefits, Assistance Clinic Friday

I’ve often said New Mexico is the hole in the doughnut, with the doughnut being our neighboring states — Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. While those states thrive and prosper, New Mexico remains stagnant. The 2020 census results demonstrate the case in point. It was a wake-up call, and our future could be bleak if we do not act fast. And act now, especially to create jobs that will help our state thrive.