New Mexico Department Of Veterans Services Hosts Virtual Veterans Claims, Benefits, Assistance Clinic Friday
SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will host a virtual veterans claims, benefits and assistance clinic 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 28. Veterans or their eligible dependents can log onto the Zoom links listed below for face-to-face assistance with filing VA disability claims, for state veterans benefits, guidance regarding registration for COVID-19 vaccines, or help with any other issues facing a veteran: