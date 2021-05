COLUMBUS – Police have arrested a Worthington man in connection with the death of a pedestrian at Northeast Side intersection early Thursday morning. Javier Melendez, 39, was driving westbound on Morse Road, west of Cleveland Avenue in his 2007 Kia Sedona at 2:13 a.m. when he struck Hassan Sharif Muhiddin, who was trying to cross from the south side of Morse Road to the north side, outside of the marked crosswalks, and walked into the path of Melendez’s vehicle, Connie Brant of the Accident Investigation Unit said.