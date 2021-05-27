Cancel
Tennis

Friday's Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
Cumberland Times-News
 11 days ago

NBCSN — IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500: Carb Day, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis. FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C. 4:30 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C. 5:30 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor...

College SportsKPLC TV

McNeese falls to Oregon State, ends season

FORT WORTH, Texas—Will Dion broke the 31-year-old McNeese single-season strike-out record of 116 set by Terry Burrows in 1990 with eight here Saturday in a 10-5 loss to Oregon State that eliminated the Cowboys from the NCAA Tournament. ”It’s been a rough year for all of us and Lake Charles,”...
TV & VideosBillings Gazette

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Texas Tech, Game 2, Oklahoma City. SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi St., Second Round, Hoover, Ala. SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Hoover, Ala. 3:30 p.m. SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Hoover, Ala. 7...
TV & Videostucson.com

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

SEC championship: Arkansas vs. Tennessee Noon ESPN2. Big 12 championship: TCU vs. Oklahoma State 3 p.m. ESPN2. Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic. Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
Michigan StateMLive.com

Michigan baseball falls to UConn in NCAA Tournament opener

Michigan lost its NCAA Tournament opener on Friday night, 6-1 to Connecticut, putting the Wolverines in a tough spot to advance. Michigan managed just two hits, and UConn’s three-run sixth inning was the difference. Redshirt sophomore Steven Hajjar took the loss, allowing four runs on eight hits over six innings. The 6-foot-5 southpaw struck out nine.
New York City, NYDaily Freeman

Letter: Add women's team to TV sports schedule

As an avid sports fan, as well as a longtime high school basketball coach and a current basketball coach at SUNY Dutchess, I appreciate that the Freeman prints, daily, a sports schedule of the New York professional teams. This gives the sports fan the opportunity to see what his/her favorite teams, including the Knicks, Nets, Yankees, Mets, Islanders, Rangers, Giants and Jets (when in season) have coming up in each of the next three days.
South Bend, INwtvbam.com

U-M, CMU stumble, will face each other in NCAA baseball tourney

SOUTH BEND, IN (WKZO-AM/FM) – The road to Omaha and the College World Series kicked off Friday, with a pair of stumbles for Michigan’s representatives in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. At the South Bend Regional, Central Michigan was shut out by 6th-ranked Notre Dame 10-0, while Michigan lost to UConn...
Arizona StateFanSided

Watch Women’s College World Series: Arizona vs. Florida State live stream Reddit

After being defeated on the first day of the Women’s College World Series, the Arizona Wildcats and Florida State Seminoles are facing elimination. The opening round of the Women’s College World Series wasn’t too kind to the Arizona Wildcats or the Florida State Seminoles. Both Arizona and FSU were handed deflating four-run losses where they struggled to score against their respective opponents.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

WCWS Opponent Preview: Arizona Wildcats

No. 10 national seed Florida State and No. 11 national seed Arizona will face off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in an elimination game at the 2021 Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Seminoles lost 4-0 to No. 2 national seed UCLA on Thursday. The Wildcats lost...
College SportsJournal Inquirer

UConn eliminated from NCAA baseball tourney

Carter Putz’s grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning broke it open and Notre Dame went on to beat Central Michigan 14-2 on Sunday in South Bend, Ind., to send the Irish to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2002. Earlier Sunday, Central Michigan knocked UConn...
College Sportsriverbender.com

AP Interview: Scott says final score on Pac-12 tenure TBD

Larry Scott's volatile 11-year tenure as Pac-12 commissioner is in its final month. The conference announced in January he would be stepping down June 30. He came to the then-Pac-10 from the Women's Tennis Association as an outsider to college sports and led a vital transformation of the conference with expansion from 10 to 12 members and a record-setting, billion-dollar media rights deal.
Michigan Statetheonlycolors.com

Michigan State Men’s Golf: 2020-2021 Season Recap

The 2021 season for the Michigan State Spartans’ men golf team started off with three Spartans being named to the 2021 Big Ten Golfers to Watch list. Seniors James Piot and Andrew Walker were both voted to the preseason list along with junior Troy Taylor II. Michigan State started off...
Utah Statemwcconnection.com

Utah State TV Networks Released For the 2021 Football Season

This past week CBS and FOX released their airing schedules for Mountain West football games this fall. Utah State will have one game on CBS against Boise State, five games on CBS Sports Network against North Dakota, BYU, UNLV, Colorado State, and Wyoming, and five games on the FOX networks against Air Force (FS2), Hawaii, New Mexico State, San Jose State, and New Mexico (FS1). So how watchable are each of these games going to be?
Sportsprojectspurs.com

Florida State vs Alabama: 2021 DI Softball Championship, live stream, Game preview

Women’s college softball will officially have a new champion this year. On Saturday, June 5, the UCLA Bruins softball team lost their second game of the 2021 NCAA Women’s College World Series, falling to Oklahoma 10-3. Match Information. WhatWomen's World Series 2021. WhoAlabama vs Florida State. WhereUSA Softball Hall of...
Florida StateTomahawk Nation

FSU baseball vs. Southern Miss NCAA Tournament game thread: Sunday, 3:00 PM

Florida State baseball will look to stave off elimination against Southern Miss today. The Seminoles are in the loser’s bracket of the Oxford regional after a one-run loss to Ole Miss last night. FSU is now 4-10 in one-run games this season. Through two games, the ‘Noles have made five errors and allowed five unearned runs. FSU will have to win three straight games now to advance to the Super Regionals. For more on FSU’s loss to Ole Miss, see below:
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

GAME THREAD: Oregon State vs McNeese (Fort Worth Regional - Game Three)

The Oregon State baseball team continues play in the 2021 NCAA Tournament with a 10:06 am PDT first pitch Saturday morning. The two-seed Beavers (34-23) are set to take on four-seed McNeese (32-29) in game three of the Fort Worth Regional. Lupton Stadium on the campus of Texas Christian University is the site for all games in this weekend’s regional featuring #6 national seed TCU, Oregon State, Dallas Baptist, and McNeese.