Utah’s very own Mike Lee has reintroduced the Human-Powered Travel in Wilderness Areas Act. The Republican Senator had previously introduced an identical bill in May 2019, but legislators ran out of time to vote on it before the congressional session ended. The bill—S.B. 1686—would revise language in the 1964 Wilderness Act prohibiting the use of motor vehicles, motorized equipment, motorboats and other forms of mechanical transport in wilderness areas. S.B. 1686 only seeks to amend the part regarding “mechanical transport”—which currently includes items such as non-motorized mountain bikes and game carts—such that non-motorized travel in which the sole propulsive power is one or more persons would be allowed at the discretion of local managers of designated wilderness areas.