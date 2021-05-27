Girls Rock Philly will change its name to center trans identities

Teen Vogue exclusively presents the second-annual GLAAD 20 Under 20 list honoring outstanding LGBTQ youth. Earlier this year, Gallup released a poll finding that about 1 in 6 U.S. adults in Generation Z identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, and/or transgender (LGBT). If you were to include the Q and survey those who identify as queer, there’s no doubt the number would be even higher. As diverse LGBTQ representation and visibility in media continues to grow — from celebrities like Elliot Page and Demi Lovato sharing their stories about being trans and non-binary, to groundbreaking shows like Pose, Genera+ion, and Euphoria centering captivating LGBTQ narratives — LGBTQ youth are not only coming to terms with who they are at a younger age, but seemingly feel more comfortable than any generation before them to live openly and honestly as their authentic selves.