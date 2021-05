When you look at previous Xbox console launches, each has come with some pretty great launch titles. This generation we had Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Yakuza: Like A Dragon usher us into the Xbox Series X|S life span, whereas the Xbox One had fantastic games such as Dead Rising 3 and Ryse: Son of Rome. Even the Xbox 360 had the vastly underrated Kameo: Elements of Power - but each launch has its dark horses, and Shrek dropping alongside the original Xbox is one of them. So to celebrate the original film's 20th anniversary today, let's take a look back at it.