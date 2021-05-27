Cancel
Climate milestone: Big Oil sent clear message by investors, courts

KPVI Newschannel 6
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExxonMobil, Chevron and Shell were hit with an unprecedented series of defeats. CNN's Matt Egan recaps a momentous day for the pro climate campaign.

Energy IndustryWashington Post

What a Dutch Court Ruling Means for Shell and Big Oil

Climate lawyers are preparing to take on more fossil-fuel companies after a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell Plc to cut its emissions faster than planned, on the grounds that the oil giant is violating human rights by contributing to global warming. It was a turning point for climate court cases, which boomed after the Paris Agreement on global warming was reached in 2015. Initially, many cases challenged governments’ plans, but litigators are increasingly targeting companies.
Energy Industrystratfor.com

Big Oil Gets a Wake-Up Call on Climate Change

Legal and investor pressure on Western oil companies will force them to take more concrete and proactive steps to cut emissions, even if it reduces business profitability in the short term. This trend will solidify the transition to renewable energy, boosting investments in carbon-neutral technologies while accelerating the creation of financial tools to help companies offset emissions. On May 26, the three largest Western oil and gas companies all lost legal cases or shareholder votes that will force them to take a more aggressive approach to cutting emissions. A lower Dutch court ruled that Shell was partially responsible for climate change and ordered the Shell group, along with its suppliers and customers, to reduce carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels through the corporate policy of the group. The ruling is only legally enforceable in the Netherlands and Shell plans to appeal it, but it could be used as...
Energy Industryhilltimes.com

Dutch court ruling, changes to Big Oil boards bring good news on the climate front

The time needed to persuade the climate doubters and mobilize the apathetic was always going to leave very little time for actually getting emissions down before we hit tipping points and lose control of the outcome entirely. What happens in the courtrooms, as in the recent Shell decision, and the boardrooms is important and it’s a relief that things are finally starting to move in the right direction, writes Gwynne Dyer. Photograph courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.
Energy Industryrealclearmarkets.com

The Week That Shook Big Oil

A set of events shook the oil world this week: A tiny shareholder won a battle with Exxon, investors put pressure on Chevron and a Dutch court ordered Shell to slash emissions. Read Full Article »
Energy Industryenr.com

Court, Investors, Biden Push Energy Firms to Address Climate Change

The urgency to confront the impacts of climate change was made clearer last week to companies and governments—and to AEC firms that seek their business and face similar pressure—in a triple whammy of global events. Those include a global court ordering one oil giant to reduce CO2 emissions, a high-profile boardroom win by carbon-neutrality investor advocates of another, and a new President Biden order that raises the bar for corporate and federal disclosure of climate-linked financial risk.
Energy IndustryKeene Sentinel

Shell's court rebuke marks the start of a new war against Big Oil

Climate lawyers are gearing up to take on more fossil-fuel companies after a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its emissions on the grounds that the oil giant is violating human rights by contributing to global warming. “We are already supporting other organizations to set up similar cases...
Energy Industrycheddar.com

Climate Activists Score Big Over Shell and ExxonMobil in a 'Bad Day for Big Oil'

On Wednesday, a Dutch court ruled that Royal Dutch Shell must slash carbon emissions by 45 percent by 2030 from 2019 levels, and a small, climate activist hedge fund stunned ExxonMobil by getting two of its candidates elected to the company's board of directors. The two major developments gave environmental consultant Deborah Brosnan of Deborah Brosnan & Associates cause for optimism regarding the fight against climate change. "This is a watershed event," she said. "I mean it was definitely a bad day for big oil, but it is part of a growing trend."
Energy Industrykitco.com

Moody's flags Big Oil's rising risk from climate battle

LONDON (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody's said on Friday that the credit risk of major oil producers has increased with recent events including Royal Dutch Shell losing a Dutch climate lawsuit this week and Exxon losing a battle with shareholders. Chevron also lost a vote to shareholders demanding it cut...
Energy Industryresponsible-investor.com

Total avoids investor revolt on climate at AGM

Total, the French oil major, has avoided an investor revolt on its climate change strategy after shareholders today overwhelmingly backed an advisory resolution that the board pre-emptively put forward to approve its net zero commitments and change the company’s name to TotalEner…. You must have a SUBSCRIPTION or FREE TRIAL...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

A Day Of Superlatives For Climate Advocates & Big Oil

Outlets and analysts used a variety of words and phrases to describe developments in the oil and gas sector yesterday, but the consensus was clear: rebel shareholders won breakthrough victories over Exxon and Chevron while a Dutch court wrecked Shell. (Some outlets were even more succinct.) All told, it was a breakthrough, no good, very bad, watershed day of reckoning for Big Oil and Gas. The shareholder wins over Exxon and Chevron show the increasing power of investment managers to force businesses and CEOs to pursue environmental and social goals, and the Dutch court’s decision could set a new precedent that oil companies must dramatically change in order to meet Paris Agreement pledges.
Energy Industrymarketplace.org

After defeats in the courtroom and boardroom, is Big Oil at a climate tipping point?

For the big multinational oil companies, Wednesday’s events may turn out to be a tipping point — for them, and for the climate. Activist shareholders elected new members to the Exxon Mobil and Chevron boards, members who will argue for big changes in carbon-emissions targets. And in the Netherlands, a court ruled that Royal Dutch Shell bears climate responsibility and must cut its emissions. That’s a first.
Environmentthesaxon.org

Climate change: Climate activists and investors put the world’s most powerful oil companies on the ropes | Climate change | Climate and Environment

Some of the world’s largest oil companies are seeing climate activists and investors putting the fossil fuel business on the ropes. The Dutch court ruling that obliges Shell to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by 45% is joined by another important victory on the other side of the Atlantic: the management of Exxon, the largest oil company in the United States, has forced to admit that two of its 12 members are those proposed by a minority investment fund whose action is focused on the fight against climate change.
Axios

What's next after this week's escalation of climate pressure on Big Oil

The dust is still settling after Wednesday brought new legal and investor pressure on some of the world's biggest oil companies to get more aggressive on climate. What we're watching: Via Bloomberg, the group that won a major Netherlands court ruling against Royal Dutch Shell is now laying the groundwork for cases against more fossil fuel companies.