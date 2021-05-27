When to Release Free and Paid Apps for Maximal Revenue

There is an “old” saying often applied to social media and other digital products: If you’re using a service and not paying for it, then you’re not the customer, you’re the product. The expression is likely older than you think it is – it wasn’t originally said about social media or the internet, but about television, and its incredible power to deliver eyeballs to advertisers. But the statement has stuck around for a reason – one that consumers often fail to think about when liberally downloading and installing free apps and adding browser extensions without carefully reading the terms of service, NuData’s Vice President of Emerging Technologies Robert Capps told PYMNTS in a recent conversation.