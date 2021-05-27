Cancel
Kim Kardashian’s mobile video game removes segment that seemingly referenced ‘Megxit’

By Tyler McCarthy
foxwilmington.com
 8 days ago

Kim Kardashian’s mobile video game dropped a new section that was seemingly heavily inspired by “Megxit” following backlash from users. The reality TV star and business mogul lends her name to the mobile video game “Hollywood,” which Fox News can confirm recently reversed an update that introduced the “Royal Runaways” section that featured a red-haired Prince Aston and his dark-skinned actress wife, Princess Bianca.

foxwilmington.com
