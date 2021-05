JACKSON, Wyo. — On Monday, May 17 the Jackson Town Council will again be presented with the construction management plan (CMP) for phase 2 development of Hotel Jackson. Hotel Jackson, owned and operated by the Darwiche family, is planning to redevelop the property at 145 N. Cache Street. They purchased the property in 2004. The first phase of the hotel was completed in the summer of 2015, at 120 Glenwood Street. Wapiti Construction is the contractor working on the project.