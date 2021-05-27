Cancel
Basketball

Saniya Rivers named NC Player of the Year for third straight time

By Jack Gallop
foxwilmington.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Gatorade announced today that Ashley High School guard Saniya Rivers is its 2020-21 Gatorade North Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Rivers is the first player from Ashley High School to be chosen as Gatorade North Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She has now won the award three years in a row. River is the first to accomplish that in state history.

