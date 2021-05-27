Saniya Rivers named NC Player of the Year for third straight time

In the Snake River Valley Conference, the baseball player that was awarded this honor is Fruitland Sophomore Zane Bidwell, an all-around athlete for the Grizzlies. Bidwell is known as a utility player, which means that he can be moved around, and play in almost any position that is needed to be filled. He mentioned that catcher was his favorite position, in addition to playing third base, shortstop, and being the closing pitcher. Bidwell was titled Co-player of the Year, sharing the title with a senior from Homedale as coach Troy Bidwell stated, “We would like to congratulate Tommy Muir from Homedale, as well, for being co-player of the year. Tommy did a great job and did well all year; he shut a lot of people down and shut a lot of teams down, well deserved,” as well as mentioning, “[Z. Bidwell] is a very competitive young man. He shows up everyday, wants to compete, pushes his teammates, pushes himself, and just loves to work. In this game, you have to really work at it. It’s not something you can just put down the bat and come back out. If he would’ve sat down and done nothing through COVID-19, he wouldn’t have been as successful as he was. He understands what it takes to play this game, and what it will take to reach his goals.”